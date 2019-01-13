‘SI Swimsuit’ Model Kate Bock Sizzles In A Barely-There Yellow Bikini

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Bock exactly knows how to keep her 412,000 Instagram followers engaged and interested in her social media life, and to that end, she makes sure to treat them to her risque photographs and videos every week.

The model recently shared a clip from a photoshoot with the magazine where she is featured flaunting some major skin while being clad in a skimpy, yellow bikini. The tiny garment hardly covered her breasts and allowed her to expose her flat stomach and well-toned legs. To make the video even more suggestive, the model struck some sultry poses which accentuated her enviable figure and made her fans and followers totally hot under the collar. Per usual, the model’s fans and followers filled her comments sections with compliments and the video amassed more than 161,604 views.

Commentators not only praised Kate for her amazing body and gorgeous looks but also appreciated her for being one of the few models with real breasts and no surgical enhancements.

“I love those boobs,” one follower wrote. “There’s too much beauty here, breathtakingly beautiful.” Another one called Kate one of the hottest SI models and wondered why she hasn’t been featured on the cover of the magazine yet. One fan wrote that he’s completely spellbound because of Kate’s sexiness while another one even asked Kate out on a date.

The 25-year-old model also posted the same video on her own Instagram page which racked up an additional 60,000 likes and numerous comments. In admiration of Kate’s looks, one follower wrote the following message.

“I’m not quite sure where the beginning and the end of this video were so I just decided to watch it for about 5 straight minutes. You’re absolutely beautiful!”

The same footage also showed Kate showing off her insane abs while wearing a tiny, underboob-exposing crop top which she teamed with a pair of yellow g-string bottoms. The model let her blonde tresses down and wore almost no makeup to pull the perfect beach-going look.

According to a Sports Illustrated Magazine article, the Vancouver native has been modelling for the outlet for seven years and she will also be featured in the 2019 edition of the magazine.

The article further revealed that Kate has been a favorite among fans ever since she became a Rookie of the Year in 2013. And with each passing year, Kate just got better and better.

Apart from her modelling career, Kate is also a content curator as well as an entrepreneur who runs her own jewelry collection named ‘Cattura’. Per the piece, Kate said that the “idea behind the line was that “the body chain ‘captures’ your body.”