Jana Duggar Pens Sweet Message To John David As Twins Celebrate Birthday

Twins Jana Duggar and John David Duggar turn 29.

It’s Jana Duggar and brother John David’s birthday. The twins turned 29 on January 12, which means a family celebration is at hand for them. Many messages are being posted on social media on their special day from fans as well as other members of the Duggar family. The birthday girl, who just joined Instagram a couple days ago, has penned a special message for her bro.

The Counting On star took to her new Instagram account on Saturday to not only wish John David a happy birthday but also to express her thanks for him always being there for her. She also shared a photo of them both sitting in one of John David’s small airplanes with their headphones on ready to take off. The newlywed is a skilled pilot, among a host of other trades that he has taken on. He is often seen flying members of his family to their destination, including his new wife Abbie.

Jana was not shy about how she feels about her twin brother. She expressed her love and her gratitude for being the best brother ever.

“Happy Birthday, John!!! So grateful to God, He knew just what I needed and that was YOU! You have invested in my life and challenged me to be a better sister and friend. I love the many memories we’ve made together over the years from…. playing tag, building forts, doing music together, cooking in the kitchen, overseas mission trips, working on our local fire department, building or remodeling projects…. just doing life together.”

The eldest Duggar daughter told John David that she is thrilled that he found love with Abbie in what she called “this new season of life.” Even though Jana has yet to find her soul mate, she seems to be happy tending to her garden and using her talents in various projects.

However, many Duggar fans are not as convinced that she is happy living at home and “tending” to her younger siblings. It was quite emotional for the twins when John got married a few months ago since they are so close. Jana seemed to be genuinely happy for the lovebirds, as seen on the last season of TLC’s Counting On.

Now fans are wondering if Jana Duggar has a new beau since she did join Instagram, despite her sister, Jessa Seewald, telling everyone that she is not in a relationship. She said that being in a courtship isn’t a prerequisite for joining social media, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. However, people still think otherwise.

More members of the Duggar family are still posting their birthday wishes for Jana and John on social media. There may be pictures of their celebration to follow in the next couple of days, so keep watching for those to pour in as well.