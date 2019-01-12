Tim Tebow Reportedly Has A Reason Why He’s In Such A ‘Hurry’ To Marry Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters are looking forward to the next chapter of their lives together – marriage. Like many celebrities, the couple didn’t immediately tie the knot in an effort to carefully plan their big day but the latest reports suggest Tim Tebow is ready to tie the knot. Now, according to Hollywood Life, an insider close to the former NFL star has revealed why he’s in such a hurry to make Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters his wife.

Tim Tebow has done his share of dating over the years but, according to the insider, he hasn’t done so for casual purposes. He’s been looking for a “soulmate” and he’s reportedly sure he’s found exactly what he desires. It has been reported that Tim Tebow knew Demi-Leigh was “The One” shortly after they’d met.

“Tim has been looking for his soulmate for a long time,” an insider said.

“He’s never been into playing the field and all that. His goal as far as dating has always been to find his wife but it wasn’t happening for him. And then he met Demi-Leigh and it all changed. He knew almost right away she was ‘The One’ because she checks every one of his boxes and more.”

However, Tim Tebow isn’t the only one who knew the relationship was special. The insider went on to detail the relationship from Demi-Leigh’s perspective revealing the two have a very unique connection due to their shared commitment to their faith, morals, and traditional upbringing.

“Demi-Leigh is obviously stunning but the attraction is much deeper than that. They share the same commitment to their faith and have the same traditional upbringings and they’re both all about helping others. They haven’t been together long but things have moved very quickly because Tim is just so sure. Now that he’s found her he’s in a hurry to marry her and get the next phase of his life started.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh’s relationship timeline and engagement. The famous couple sparked a media firestorm when Tim took to Instagram to announce the engagement. He revealed he’d asked the 2017 Miss Universe beauty pageant winner to be his wife. Demi-Leigh also shared an engagement post that captured Tim dropping down on one knee asking her to marry him. As expected, the heartfelt photo quickly went viral and fans wasted no time congratulating them as they prepared for the next chapter of their lives.