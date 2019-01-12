Nicki Minaj Reportedly Believes Her New Man Kenneth Is ‘The One,’ Insider Shares Details About Their Romance

Nicki Minaj is a very happy woman these days and it has nothing to do with her career. Now, it’s all about Nicki’s personal life and her new man Kenneth Petty is a big part of her happiness. According to Hollywood Life, an insider close to the Pink Friday rapper has shared details about Nicki and Kenneth’s whirlwind romance. The insider claims the happy couple is still in the “honeymoon” phase of their relationship and their level of attraction to each other hasn’t changed at all.

“Nicki and Kenneth are in that honeymoon stage where they literally can’t keep their hands off each other,” an insider said.

“The attraction between them is so strong you can practically see the sparks flying. And as all her Twitter fans know she’s not shy about admitting that they spend a whole lot of their time together in bed. but her relationship with Kenneth is way more than just sex, they are genuinely in love.”

However, Nicki Minaj reportedly isn’t the only one in love. According to the insider, Kenneth is also head over heels in love with Nicki and he’s reportedly made his sentiments “very clear.” The insider continued, “Nicki is feeling so fulfilled by this relationship because Kenneth doesn’t play childish games or give her any reason to doubt him,” the source continued. “he’s made it very clear that he’s in love with her and that’s all Nicki wants,” adding, “They are very happy.”

The latest reports about Nicki Minaj’s relationship with Kenneth follows the media firestorm that erupted as a result of the relationship confirmation. When Nicki debuted her man to the world, fans were quite shocked but wasted no time congratulating the famed rapper via social media. However, Nicki didn’t stop there. She’s also offered graphic details about her sex life with Kenneth. Similar to the insider’s claims, Nicki Minaj revealed she and Kenneth are sexually active on a regular basis.

The “Chun Li” rapper turned heads on Twitter when she responded to a fan’s tweet about her sex life. When one fan suggested that she and Kenneth were likely very busy behind closed doors, she surprised fans by confirming all the speculation. According to In Touch Weekly, Nicki Minaj actually dished about her wild sex life with Kenneth. Based on Nicki’s colorful response, she and Kenneth are quite happy and fans are hoping for the best for the famous couple.