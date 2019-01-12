Oregon Governor’s Husband Cleans National Park And Sends Trump The Bill For Trash Removal During Shutdown

He charged the president $28 for the clean-up of Mount Hood National Forest.

Oregon governor Kate Brown’s husband sent Donald Trump a bill for $28 for his services removing trash from a Mount Hood National Forest park. According to local paper the Oregonian, Dan Little saw overflowing trash at the park as the government shutdown continues to prevent federal workers from maintaining public spaces and decided to take the matter into his own hands.

Little traveled to Sno-Park in Mount Hood National Forest and when he got there, he saw that things were getting out of control as the longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history dragged on. Without federal workers to keep the open parks clean, the mess was rapidly piling up. So Little cleaned the trash-filled bathrooms and invoiced the president for his work.

The first gentleman of Oregon is no stranger to the needs of national parks. He retired in 2015 when Brown was elected to office after working as a data expert for the U.S. Forest Service at the Mount Hood office. He also holds a degree in forestry management. He and Brown married in 1997.

Brown praised her husband on social media, posting an image of his invoice to the president and showed Little standing next to the park toilets, along with a before and after of the bathrooms.

“This is just one of the many reasons I love my husband, Dan. He visited Mt. Hood National Forest Sno-Park, and like many national parks across the country, found it a mess due to the partial government shutdown. He cleaned the bathrooms — and sent the bill to President Trump,” she wrote on Twitter.

At 22 days, the partial shutdown officially became the longest in U.S. history on Saturday, with no real end in sight.

Congressional leaders left town on Friday without reaching a resolution, all but guaranteeing that the shutdown would continue into next week.

On Saturday, the president called for Democrats to return to D.C. to continue negotiations.

“Democrats should come back to Washington and work to end the Shutdown, while at the same time ending the horrible humanitarian crisis at our Southern Border. I am in the White House waiting for you!” he tweeted.

He followed this tweet with the false claim that 23 percent of federal inmates are illegal immigrants in an attempt to goad Democrats into giving him the $5 billion he wants to end the government shutdown and build the border wall.

At this point, no bipartisan talks are scheduled and the president is re-thinking his strategy of declaring a national emergency in order to obtain the funds to build his wall, leaving the 800,000 federal workers impacted by the shutdown — along with national parks across the country — in a continued state of limbo.