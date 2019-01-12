Chris Harrison Posts Sweet Photo From Arie Luyendyk Jr & Lauren Burnham’s Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

'The Bachelor' host will soon pronounce the couple man and wife.

The Bachelor’s Chris Harrison has taken on one of his biggest roles as part of the reality TV franchise he has hosted since 2002. The longtime ABC emcee is serving as the officiant at the wedding of Bachelor couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, and he posted a sneak peek from the couple’s rehearsal dinner in Hawaii.

In a sweet Instagram tribute on the couple’s wedding day, Harrison, who hosted Colton Underwood’s live, three-hour Bachelor premiere on Monday night, posted a photo from Arie and Lauren’s rehearsal dinner, which was a sunset whale watching cruise on the Lahaina Harbor held on Friday night.

The Bachelor host captioned the shot by noting that it has been “an incredible week full of love and laughs,” then adding, “Today I’m honored to stand before your friends and family and officiate your wedding. Love you both @ariejr @laureneburnham I now pronounce you…..”

Chris Harrison was an easy pick to officiate The Bachelor couple’s wedding. In December, The Bachelor host told Entertainment Tonight that Arie and Lauren, who are expecting their first child in June, told him they would “really love it” if he could fly out to Maui to officiate their wedding. Perhaps it’s no coincidence the couple’s wedding date was set for just a few days after Harrison finished up his duties hosting Colton Underwood’s live Bachelor premiere.

“I was really touched,” Harrison told ET of being asked to officiate the wedding.

“I’m honored… it goes to show just how much we do care and love these people, and how tight we are off-camera.”

Us Weekly posted more photos from Arie and Lauren’s Hawaiian rehearsal dinner celebration. The couple took a romantic helicopter ride around the island ahead of the elegant sunset dinner cruise booked with Trilogy Excursions.

Harrison was, of course, on hand for the rehearsal dinner party, which featured a gorgeous sunset as guests dined on Hawaiian chicken skewers, Kalua pork sliders, Dungeness crab cakes, Maui Wine, Kona Brewing Company beer and more. The Bachelor couple also hosted a tour and tasting at local pineapple fields, so it’s clear the guests are getting a real taste of Hawaii over the weekend-long celebration.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s wedding will not be a typical tropical wedding. Arie previously told The View about the elegant location of the ceremony.

“It’s in Maui — it’s at Haiku Mill which has this beautiful, old world feel with a lot of vines and greenery,” The Bachelor star told the hosts of the ABC talk show.

“It’s not your typical beach wedding. And it’s a private wedding, so not on TV — just a close group of friends. Probably 100 guests.”

Of course, The Bachelor couple—and their officiant—have been good about sharing photos from the wedding festivities, so expect more to come.