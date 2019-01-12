‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Busts Out Of Skintight Shirt, Rocks Miniskirt In Sultry Snap

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas is a pro at showing off her gorgeous assets on her social media platforms, and a picture posted by Pelas to her Instagram on Saturday was no exception. The busty model wowed her 8.2 million followers with a shot of the glamour model wearing a skintight shirt that hugged her in all the right places, and put her voluptuous curves on display.

Pelas wore a glittery pink top, which clung to her body and had a very low cut down the middle, which gave her ample cleavage a pop. She paired the look with a distressed denim mini skirt, which showed off her toned legs and thighs. The added some knit thigh-high tights to the look, which paired well with the attire.

For the picture, Pelas wore her golden locks in bouncing curls which she let spill over her shoulders. She wore a smokey eye shadow that made her emerald colored eyes stand out, and a pink and nude lipstick combination that accented her plump pout. Pelas wore contouring to show off her flawless features, and a black mascara that made her eyelashes bloom.

The glamour model also shared a selfie style shot of the same outfit, which gave her fans a closer glimpse of the look. In the second snap, the glistening threads of the top were more visible and the careful makeup application was also more prominent.

Pelas has used the first few weeks of 2019 to give her fans the sexy shots they are accustomed to 27 year old Louisiana native sharing. On Wednesday, the Maxim model showed off her new kitchen in a cut out sports bra, which gave a peek at her cleavage and showed off her rock hard abs. She paired the look with skin tight leggings, and had an adorable prop along for the photo – her adorable dog Tosh. She also took to her Instagram story to show off a snap of the pup wearing a hoodie.

The Esquire model turned up the heat a few days later with a plaid school girl inspired outfit. Pelas wore a blazer over her naked body, and left the sides open a little to give a peek at her chiseled abs and buxom chest. She paired the look with a matching miniskirt, which was accessorized with a silver chain. The look left little to the imagination, and Pelas wore her platinum hair in loose curls that cascaded down her chest. She wore natural looking makeup which showed off her flawless face, and had her lips dressed in a shiny nude gloss.