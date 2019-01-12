Playmate Vendela Lindblom Shares Hot And Sweaty Video From ‘Playboy’ Shoot

Vendela Lindblom is the January 2019 Playmate for Playboy magazine, and the model is sharing steamy behind-the-scenes footage of her boxing-inspired photoshoot. The 23-year-old model previously made headlines when she became the first Playmate to be featured in the magazine with a completely shaved head, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Lindblom opened up in her Playboy profile about why she made the decision to cut her hair and how her confidence has only grown since.

“I feel more empowered without the hair. Before, I used to be so obsessed with my hair. If I had a bad hair day, it could almost ruin my whole day. Now I don’t even have to think about it,” she said.

The Swedish-born model went on to say that it is her goal to be a strong role model and offer support to other women. She hopes she can inspire them to be more “confident with who they are and the skin they’re in.” Along with her in-depth profile, the model also posed for several sexy shots during her Playboy photo shoot. Lindblom can be seen posing in and out of the boxing ring wearing different pieces of boxing gear, including boxer trunks and gloves.

In the behind-the-scenes clip, which can be seen by clicking this link or visiting the Lindblom’s page below, the model can be seen showing off her bare backside and posing totally topless for several shots. She can also be seen getting sweaty on a stationary bicycle and during a quick boxing session with a punching bag.

The model used the caption of the video to explain why she’s so open about her flaws and struggles.

“I want to show people that they don’t have to be strong all the time and that it’s okay to have flaws because we all have them,” a part of the caption read.

Lindblom’s Instagram followers were clearly loving the inside peek, and the video currently has over 23,000 views and over 200 comments.

Many people may recognize the model from the popular video game, Battlefield 1, where she was used as the inspiration for the game’s first female multiplayer character, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The model’s edgy look made her perfect for the video game role, but she has admitted that her style has also prevented her from landing modeling gigs. She explained that clients often opt for models with long hair, but she doesn’t let all the setbacks in her career to affect her too much.

The model is all about taking risks; she came to the United States two years ago with $1,000 in her bank account and a desire to enroll in school.

“Since then I’ve achieved so much more than I could’ve ever imagined,” she said. “It’s important to take risks in order to get where you want to be in life. Don’t ever settle.”