Elizabeth Hurley May Be Dating Jennifer Aniston’s Ex-Husband, Justin Theroux

Elizabeth Hurley and Justin Theroux are fueling romance rumors after they were spotted out together not once, but twice in the last week.

According to a January 12 report by Hollywood Life, Elizabeth Hurley and Justin Theroux were spotted at a elegant cocktail party together on Friday night, and then again at the 2019 Marrakesh EPrix on Saturday.

During the cocktail party, Hurley donned a long-sleeved black dress with see-through accents, and finished off her look with strappy heels. Meanwhile, Theroux wore a black sweater with gold accents and black pants to match.

Justin and Elizabeth shared a drink together and chatted, and even posed for photos together during the event. On Saturday, the duo seemed happy together as they attended the race.

Hurley stuck close to Theroux, and donned a gorgeous white dress, with long, lace sleeves, and brown sunglasses. Justin sported a black sweater, jeans, and dark sunglasses for the event as they posed together for more photos.

On her Instagram account, Elizabeth posted photos from her time at the race, which included her posing with multiple people. The actress also included a snapshot of she and Justin walking close together with huge smiles on their faces, and looking very much like a couple.

As many fans know, Justin Theroux used to be married to former Friends star Jennifer Aniston. According to Cosmopolitan, the couple began dating in 2011. By August of 2012, the couple were engaged.

Justin proposed to Jennifer on his birthday with an eight-carat diamond ring that was reportedly worth about $500,000. Theroux’s rep confirmed the news soon after with a statement.

“Justin Theroux had an amazing birthday on Friday, receiving an extraordinary gift when his girlfriend, Jennifer Aniston, accepted his proposal of marriage.”

Theroux and Aniston tied the knot in August of 2015 in a very secret ceremony, which took place in the back yard of their Bel Air home. The wedding was masked as a 44th birthday bash for Justin, and the couple’s A-list pals, such as Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, and more, were in attendance, with Jimmy Kimmel officiating the ceremony.

The couple sadly announced their divorce in February of 2018, and since that time, both have been linked to multiple stars. Justin’s been rumored to be dating Emma Stone, Petra Collins, and others, while Jen’s been rumored to be back in contact with her first husband, Brad Pitt, following his split from Angelina Jolie.

Jennifer Aniston is currently single, while Justin Theroux being photographed with Elizabeth Hurley could be his way of telling the world that he’s moved on.