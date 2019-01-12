Harry Styles Is Rumored To Have Started A New Romance With Japanese Model Kiko Mizuhara

After breaking up with Victoria's Secret angel Camille Rowe, Harry Styles has reportedly found love again.

Harry Styles has dated plenty of high profile stars since his debut into stardom. From Kendall Jenner to Taylor Swift, the former One Direction member’s relationships have taken over countless new cycles. Known for his affinity for models, Styles’ last serious relationship was with Victoria’s Secret Angel Camille Rowe. The pair were introduced by a mutual friend in 2017 and dated for one year before calling it quits this past summer. Determined not to give up on love, Styles is now rumored to be dating Japanese-American model Kiko Mizuhara, according to Hollywood Life.

Mizuhara, 28, is an accomplished fashion model, known worldwide for her appearances on runways and designer fashion advertisements. She was born in Houston, Texas, but moved to Tokyo at 2-years-old and now calls Japan home. She’s appeared on runways at New York Fashion Week and has previously been pictured on high profile magazine covers such as Vogue, GQ and Harper’s Bazaar.

Perhaps her biggest accomplishment of 2018 was being named the first Asian ambassador for luxury brand Dior Beauty. She also earned the title of the first Japanese ambassador for Coach, bringing herself further into the spotlight.

Mizuhara confines herself to no single niche, and made her way into the acting world in the 2010 film, Norwegian Wood, inspired by a popular romance novel written by Haruki Murakami. There seems to be no area that she can’t excel in, even trying her hand as a fashion designer. She’s collaborated with up-and-coming brand Opening Ceremony four times already. Her designs have gained the appreciation of famous stars like Rhianna and Beyonce, who have both made public appearances sporting her clothing.

According to sources close to Styles, the singer has made frequent visits to Tokyo in the past few months as he and Mizuhara have grown closer. In the past, Styles has said he tries his best to allow new relationships to blossom naturally, and not harbor unrealistic expectations for any potential mate. In a 2017 interview with Elle, he said that though it may be tempting, he tries not to look up his romantic interest online prior to going out with them. Instead he finds it better to get to know them in person.

“No, I used to (research dates), then I said I’m not going to do that anymore, it’s impossible to go in without a perception of someone and you’ve never met them and I started feeling like that was wrong and weird,” he said.