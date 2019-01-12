Jasmine Tookes Goes Completely Nude In New Instagram Snap

Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes posted a new risque photograph on Instagram which left her 3.4 million jaw-dropped as she posed completely nude.

The photograph featured the model sitting cross-legged on the floor which allowed her to put her well-toned thighs and derriere on full display. Jasmine let her hair down and exposed her perky breasts but censored her nipples with one arm so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on nudity. The model sat against a picturesque grey-and-white wall and next to a large pot with some dried stems which gave a very artistic touch to the picture.

Within a few hours of going live, the post in question racked up 264,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments wherein fans and followers couldn’t keep their excitement and showered Jasmine with various compliments. While most people expressed their admiration for Jasmine’s sexiness with countless hearts and kisses emojis and phrases like “incredibly gorgeous body,” “a perfect living work of art,” and “hotter than the hottest,” others wrote more elaborate comments for the 27-year-old model.

“What a goddess, damn,” one follower wrote. “You are the hottest Victoria Secret model. So gorgeous, I am dying!” another one said. While another admirer wrote that the picture in question is the coolest one he’s ever seen and added that it’s so artistic that it left him awe-inspired.

“How come you have such a perfect body? I wish I could get a body like yours,” a female fan wrote.

But Jasmine hasn’t kept any secrets from her fans when it comes to fitness as she has opened up about her diet and exercise regimen during several interviews. She even runs a separate Instagram page called Joja with her fellow Victoria’s Secret model, Josephine Skriver, where the two models share videos of their strenuous exercises that they perform to stay fit.

The page has gained immense popularity and what makes it more appealing to people is that the two hotties try their best to reply to each exercise-related query that fans post on the videos.

In an earlier interview with The Cut, Tookes said that although she works out really hard, it could, sometimes, be a struggle for her.

“I try to get up early, work out in the morning, and get it over and done with. If I wait for the evening, it’s not going to happen,” the model said, adding that exercising with friends or fellow angels keeps her motivated.