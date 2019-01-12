Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Upcoming Date Night Involves Charity, Cirque du Soleil

Fans who have been missing seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lately are in for a treat this upcoming week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be going out January 16 for an exciting date night. What’s more, per Express, the festive evening will include attending the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s, TOTEM at the Royal Albert Hall. The royal couple will be joined by the rest of the audience on Wednesday, and proceeds and awareness will go towards Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso in 2006. Sentebale helps support children affected by HIV in Botswana, Lesotho and Malawi.

Kensington Palace made the announcement about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending the Cirque du Soleil event via Twitter. Cirque du Soleil’s TOTEM will run until February 26, and Wednesday’s whirlwind date is the second in a series of fundraising “Sentebale Nights,” according to the Standard. The charity event comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a fundraising performance of Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre back in August of 2018.

Wednesday’s performance of TOTEM will include character-driven performers leading the audience through a fantastic journey that illustrates the gripping evolution of humankind. The contortionists and acrobats will additionally explore creation stories and the mythos of humanity.

CEO of Cirque du Soleil Daniel Lamarre said the following about the fundraising event.

Since our very beginnings, we have always been determined to engage responsibly in the communities that we visit throughout the world. We strive to make a difference in the lives of youths and encourage them to change the world.

He added,

It is because both our organisations share these very values that we will proudly dedicate our TOTEM premiere to the ‘Sentebale Nights’, a perfect way to allow us to raise significant funds and awareness together.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not the first royals to attend the popular circus act that operates with the absence of performing animals. Prince William and Kate Middleton previously attended a Cirque du Soleil show with friends and family to celebrate her 31st birthday.

The royal couple hasn’t been spotted out together since Christmas, and fans who have been missing seeing them are in for a treat this upcoming week. In addition to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending the Cirque du Soleil event, they have a few royal engagements coming up. To kick off the week, Meghan will join Prince Harry while they visit Birkenhead Monday. The visit marks their first joint engagement of the new year.

Relatedly, The Inquisitr reported that mom-to-be Meghan was awarded her first four royal patronages by her majesty, Queen Elizabeth. Even though the pregnant royal is showing little indication of slowing down, it will probably be a while before she becomes active in the four new royal roles. Nonetheless, the Duchess of Sussex will be visiting Mayhew, the animal welfare charity Wednesday.

Meghan Markle has the distinction of being the first royal patron of an animal charity, per Country Living, and many applaud the choice as a perfect fit for her.

#MeghanMarkle’s first official patronages have been announced, and, honestly, they couldn’t be more perfect for her. https://t.co/5vWzQzADeB — InStyle (@InStyle) January 12, 2019

Kensington Palace released the following statement about her suitability for the job saying, “The Duchess has long understood the connection between animals and community welfare and has supported various animal rescue centres in Los Angeles.”