‘Bachelor’ Nation Stars Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Share Sweet Moments From Their Date

Bachelor nation stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are officially dating. The pair headed out on their very first date this weekend, and even documented some of it so that their fans could see it.

According to a January 12 report by Entertainment Tonight, Bristowe and Tartick seemed to have a great time on their date on Friday night. The pair enjoyed some wine and even went dancing during their fun-filled night out.

“Every date has a different definition of after dinner drink w. friends… sign me up for this ‘definition,'” Jason captioned a video of Kaitlyn dancing around, adding a cry laughing emoji.

During the date, Jason and Kaitlyn met up with some of Bristowe’s friends, but she was sure to include her date as well. “He likes wine and dancing,” Bristowe captioned a video of herself with Tartick, and then shared another video of them dancing together. “OK…… HE DANCES WITH ME,” she captioned the second sweet video.

As many Bachelor nation fans know, Jason Tartick was one of Becca Kufrin’s guys, and the two had a great connection. However, she eventually cut him loose in a very tearful and painful goodbye. Fans loved Jason, and many of them begged ABC to make him the new Bachelor, a job that later went to Colton Underwood.

Meanwhile, Kaitlyn Bristowe is fresh out of a serious relationship. The former Bachelorette announced her divorce from former fiance, Shawn Booth, in November. The couple had been together since Shawn popped the question during the finale of Kaitlyn’s season back in 2015.

Jason announced that he had asked Kaitlyn out on a date just days before the pair actually met up. Tartick gushed over Bristowe, revealing that he thinks she’s a wonderful person.

“She is a down-to-Earth, beautiful woman who has a great sense of humor. She seems very strong and knows what she wants and empowers women,” Jason declared.

Meanwhile, Bachelor nation fans have been pushing Jason and Kaitlyn together for weeks, after it was revealed that they were engaging in some flirty interactions via social media.

Finally, the two got the chance to meet up when Tartick appeared as a guest on Bristowe’s popular podcast, Off the Vine, and Jason took a chance and asked her out right then and there. Kaitlyn obviously said yes, and fans will get to hear the entire interaction on an upcoming episode of the podcast.

It seems that only time will tell if Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe are a genuine love match.