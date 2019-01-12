‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Nikki Shoots To Kill

The Young and the Restless spoilers preview video for the week of January 14 promises edge of the seat action as things go crazy in Genoa City. Billy wants Victoria, but apparently, she wants Cane. Plus, Nikki takes matters into her own hands as she brandishes a gun, Mia confronts Rey over Sharon, and Kerry has a dangerous secret.

The only future Billy (Jason Thompson) wants is with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Sure, last month he’d hoped to make a go of it with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), but she turned him down due to his revenge night with Summer (Hunter King). Victoria wants to take it slow because of her fears left over from the disaster she faced after letting J.T. back in. Plus, there’s the little oddity of her kiss with Cane (Daniel Goddard).

Unfortunately for Billy, it looks like the kiss between Victoria and Cane wasn’t just a one-time thing. Next week, he ends up walking in on the duo making out heavily on the couch at Victoria’s. Although it does not make much sense, Victoria and Cane find themselves drawn to each other after so many years of animosity. In each other, they find something that Victoria apparently didn’t have with anybody else. It looks like Lily (Christel Khalil) may return from prison to a dramatically different life.

Plus, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) cannot get over the fact that Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) spent the night together. Never mind the fact that Mia nearly kissed Arturo (Jason Canela) during the time her husband and Sharon platonically shared a bed. Rey swears nothing happened, but Mia still feels incredibly threatened by their landlady because she can see the connection Sharon and Rey have together.

Plus, Kerry (Alice Hunter) has a secret, and it has something to do with a syringe filled with an unknown substance. Will Jack (Peter Bergman) be able to continue moving forward with his new love once he finds out what’s going on?

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has experienced torture in the past weeks due to somebody taunting her with pieces of the night she murdered J.T. It all finally comes to a head when Nikki hears an unexpected noise, and she points her gun at the unknown intruder. Who could be threatening Nikki? Is it perhaps J.T. himself? She had better be careful who she aims the deadly weapon at if she plans to shoot to kill. Hopefully next week, the details will be revealed as the months-long storyline comes to a shocking and twisted conclusion.