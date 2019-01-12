Kris Jenner Flashes Bra Under See-Through Shirt During Family Outing

Kris Jenner hit the town in West Hollywood on Friday night with some members of her famous family, and she showed off some skin in the process.

According to a January 12 report by Hollywood Life, Kris Jenner was spotted heading to dinner at celebrity hot spot Craig’s on Friday night. She had her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, at her side, and also dined with her daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, and her granddaughter, North West.

Kris was spotted wearing a pair of fitting black dress pants, and a see-through, sheer black blouse. The top showed off a look at Jenner’s black bra underneath, and she also donned a black blazer over top to complete the outfit.

Kris sported a pair of large, diamond hoop earrings, multiple rings on her fingers, including a diamond sparkler on her left hand, and carried a black handbag with a diamond encrusted flower accent at the front.

Jenner wore her short, dark hair in her classic straight and swept over style, and sported a full face of makeup for the family dinner, which included rosy pink blush on her cheeks, dark brows and lashes, and a light pink color on her lips.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kris Jenner’s daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, wore an all-black outfit, which included high-waisted leather pants, and a matching leather button up shirt, which she tucked into her slacks.

North West donned a red Fendi sweatsuit and carried a red purse for her outing with her grandmother and aunt. North’s mother and father, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, were nowhere to be seen at the establishment, nor were Kourt’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with former boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, while things didn’t work out for Kourtney and Scott, Kris and her beau, Corey Gamble, are seemingly going strong. The pair, who have been dating since 2014, are often spotted looking happy together, and back in November, Jenner even posted a sweet love note to her man in honor of his birthday, per the Inquisitr.

“Happy Birthday to my Ride or Die!!! You are amazing babe @Coreygamble I love you!! Thank you for everything you do for all of us…you are always holding it down,” Kris captioned a photo of herself snuggled up to Corey.

Meanwhile, while Kris and Corey’s relationship seems to be on good terms, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager says she doesn’t think she’ll ever get married again.

“You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well,” she said. “So I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt [Russell]’s book. Or Kourtney [Kardashian]’s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?” Kris Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres during an interview last year.