Donald Trump Tweets That Longest Government Shutdown Could Continue For A ‘Long Time,’ Blames Democrats

The partial government shutdown is entering its fourth week, but Donald Trump has declared that it could continue for a “long time” and placed the blame for that squarely on the Democrats. In his tweets on Saturday, Trump accused the opposition party of being on vacation during the longest government shutdown in American history.

“We will be out for a long time unless the Democrats come back from their ‘vacations’ and get back to work,” Trump wrote. “I am in the White House ready to sign!”

Trump also slammed the notion that he doesn’t have a plan for the government shutdown that has left hundreds of thousands of federal workers without salaries. As the Washington Post reports, he seemed to be reacting to a panel discussion that aired on the Today show that featured one of their reporters, Philip Rucker.

“I just watched a Fake reporter from the Amazon Washington Post say the White House is ‘chaotic, there does not seem to be a strategy for this Shutdown. There is no plan.’ The Fakes always like talking Chaos, there is NONE.”

The president insisted that he had a plan but did not reveal any details.

“I do have a plan on the Shutdown,” he added. “But to understand that plan you would have to understand the fact that I won the election, and I promised safety and security for the American people.”

We have a massive Humanitarian Crisis at our Southern Border. We will be out for a long time unless the Democrats come back from their “vacations” and get back to work. I am in the White House ready to sign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

The partial government shutdown started on December 22 because Congress did not pass a spending bill that included billions of dollars for a wall on the Southern border. Recent attempts at negotiations to reopen the government have not been promising.

As the Guardian reported, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said two days ago that Trump walked out of a meeting with him and Nancy Pelosi after they said that they would not agree to fund his wall. Trump later tweeted that the meeting was a waste of time.

Rural western states that voted for President Trump are disproportionately affected by the government shutdown. https://t.co/yupRppGq5H pic.twitter.com/5WfJTPBelh — Axios (@axios) January 12, 2019

In a televised address on Tuesday, Donald Trump repeated his talking point about a crisis at the Southern border but did not declare a national emergency. Doing so would allow him to override Congress to get the wall funded but, as the Inquisitr reported, there are Republicans who have expressed that they are not completely in favor of that solution because it represents a forceful imposition of presidential power.

With no end in sight, the government shutdown continues to wreak havoc on the lives of government workers, several of whom got paychecks that said $0.00 on Friday, January 11.