Watch Indianapolis Colts Vs Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, AFC Divisional Playoff

The AFC's top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs host the resurgent Indianapolis Colts for the right to play in the AFC Championship Game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are opening their fourth straight playoff run, per Pro Football Reference, but will be looking to advance to the AFC Conference Championship for the first time since 1993. On Saturday, they will be facing the Indianapolis Colts — who return to the NFL postseason for the first time since 2014 — in the first AFC Divisional Round playoff game of the weekend, a matchup that will live stream from Kansas City.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Saturday’s NFL 2018 first AFC Divisional Round playoff game matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Kansas City Chiefs, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. Central Standard Time, 4:35 p.m Eastern and 1:35 p.m. Pacific, at 76,000-seat Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, January 12. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game stream online starting at 9:35 p.m. on Saturday, while NFL fans in Australia can log in to the live stream at 8:35 a.m. on Sunday, January 13, Australian Eastern Daylight Time, 6:35 a.m. Western Time.

Indianapolis engineered an incredible turnaround in 2018, putting a 1-5 start behind them, as Chiefs.com reported, to go 9-1 the rest of the way, thanks in large part to 2012 first overall draft pick Andrew Luck, as the often-injured quarterback put up his best overall season.

The last time the Colts were in the playoffs, they eliminated Kansas City in a Wild Card game, according to Pro Football Reference, overcoming a 10-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to squeak out a 45-44 victory. In fact, in four postseason matchups going back to 1996, the Chiefs have never beaten Indianapolis.

This time, Kansas City has a new weapon in second-year quarterback sensation Patrick Mahomes, who appears to be the leading MVP candidate in the NFL, throwing a stunning 50 touchdown passes — a number that ties him with New England’s Tom Brady in 2007 for the second-most in a single NFL season. The Colts’ Peyton Manning holds the record with 55 TD throws in 2013, per Pro Football Reference records. Mahomes also ran for a pair of touchdowns.

Playing at home, the Chiefs enter the game as five-point favorites in the Las Vegas odds, according to Odds Shark.

Leading NFL MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs will quarterback the first playoff game of his career on Saturday David Eulitt / Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Divisional Round playoff game is available to watch live online with streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra, or by downloading the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and the Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Indy vs. KC showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

However, there is another way to live stream the Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL Divisional Round Weekend playoff game for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages, which carry local NBC channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Colts-Chiefs win-or-go-home matchup streamed live at no charge.

Another way to view the Colts-Chiefs playoff game live stream on mobile devices will come through the Yahoo! Sports app, which will offer all NFL postseason games online.

Fans outside of the United States can watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs game live stream with NFL Game Pass, a service which requires an annual subscription fee, but also comes with a first-week free trial offer.