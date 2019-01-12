‘The Masked Singer’: Clues Point To Kendall Jenner, Latoya Jackson, Or Braxton Sister As The Alien

The Masked Singer is TV fans newest obsession. The singing competition features famous contestants who hide their identities behind a mask while performing, while panel of judges tries to figure out who they are.

According to a recent report by the Daily Mail, in the most recent episode of the show, a contestant dressed as an alien hit the stage, and flaunted some killer curves and a sweet voice. Fans immediately believed that person to be Kendall Jenner.

On the show, the stars give clues as their identity. The Alien’s clues revealed that she comes from a famous family and that she grew up in the spotlight. She also later added that she had a lot of sisters.

“I’m excited to be here, because in my family, anonymity is a completely alien concept,’ they said. ‘Growing up in the public’s eye, my life was never really my own. I let others define me, but no one will ever control me again,” The Alien said in her clue package.

The clues also showed The Alien standing in front of a lavish Beverly Hills scene, and cloning out into five different aliens, which could hint at the five Kardashian/Jenner sisters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie.

Meanwhile, everyone, including the panel of judges, seemed to believe that the singer had a model body, which would also hint at Kendall Jenner being behind the mask.

However, while Kendall Jenner seems to be the heavy favorite among fans of The Masked Singer who are trying to figure out the singer’s identity, others think that the contestant may be Latoya Jackson.

The Alien talks about not wanting to be controlled, which is a concept that was huge among the Jackson children under the thumb of their strict father, Joe Jackson.

In addition, the five aliens could be a hint at the Jackson Five, a group her brothers were in, hinting at her famous family. In addition, Latoya also has three sisters, Rebbie, Joh’Vonnie, and her most famous sister, Janet Jackson, who also sang a song about control, leading some fans to think there may be a hint buried somewhere in that.

Another guess as to the identity of The Alien is one of the Braxton sisters. Toni is known for her singing, but she also has four sisters, Tamar, Traci, Trina, and Towanda, meaning the five aliens could represent she and her sisters as well.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Fox.