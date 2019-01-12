NBA Trade Talk: Pelicans Making Moves To Make Anthony Davis Happy And Keep LA Lakers Away

The Pelicans don't just want to make AD happy, but they want to get into the playoffs.

One of the biggest NBA storylines without any public truth behind it is the neverending saga of where Anthony Davis might end up. The Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and other teams would love to trade for him, but the New Orleans Pelicans aren’t budging. Knowing that a key time in the dealings with Davis is coming up, though, the Pels are going to start doing everything possible to keep their star happy.

It is no secret that LeBron James wants Davis in Los Angeles and that the Celtics have plenty of assets to make a trade and get him to Boston. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have stood firm in saying that he will never be traded and that no offer will make them do that.

Davis is set to become a free agent in the summer of 2020, and the Pelicans will likely offer him a “supermax” deal after this season. If Davis isn’t happy and ends up refusing that deal, the Pelicans will certainly want to trade him and not wind up with nothing when he ends up leaving in free agency.

New Orleans is going to do whatever they can do to keep their star happy and make him want to sign that mega-deal when it is presented to him. That is why the Pels are looking to make some moves and make sure this team heads into the postseason.

Chris Graythen / Getty Images

Right now, the Pelicans are right in the middle of a great streak as they have won three in a row for the first time since November. New Orleans is 20-22 and sits a mere 2.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, but they have to do better in order to seriously contend for a playoff spot. They’re finally healthy after a string of injuries and illnesses plagued them, but they are still looking to do more.

Sporting News is reporting that the Pelicans are contemplating trading away their future first-round draft pick for help at small forward. New Orleans looked at acquiring Kelly Oubre from the Washington Wizards, but the Phoenix Suns moved in and picked him up.

Now, the Pelicans have shown an interest in small forward Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic who may be available in a trade. Orlando has reportedly wanted to trade away Jonathan Simmons, but the Pelicans will want to snag Ross if they’re giving up a first-round pick.

The New Orleans Pelicans know that Anthony Davis is young and they’d have time if he was secured in place for a long time, but they have to win now. If they’re going to want to keep him and make sure he signs that new deal, they need to do whatever it takes to keep him out of the clutches of the Lakers and Celtics. Making a trade for a player such as Terrence Ross could be the bump they need to move up in the Western Conference standings.