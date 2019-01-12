Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Leave ‘Vice’ Screening, Some Think This Scene Was The Cause

The first daughter and her husband left with their Secret Service entourage before the movie ended.

With so much uncertainty in Washingon over the last few weeks, it doesn’t come as a big surprise that first daughter Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner decided to have some time to themselves. While they were vacationing in Florida’s Mar-a-Lago last month, the pair reportedly went out on a date night to watch Adam McKay’s Vice, in which Christian Bale plays the role of Dick Cheney as he tries to become the most powerful vice president in recent U.S. history. This didn’t seem to be the wisest choice — particularly when Ivanka and Kushner were trying to get away from Washington’s “politics” — but at least they would have expected not to be impacted by the unravelings on the screen.

That, however, doesn’t seem to have been the case, with People reporting that the couple walked out of the theater along with their Secret Service entourage before the movie ended. One witness told the publication that the audience was surprised when they saw Ivanka and Jared leave abruptly with their security detail, but no one quite knew the reason why.

Not surprisingly, it has prompted a lot of speculation online, with some suggesting that the couple was in the theater long enough to witness a “split-second cutaway to a young Donald Trump” and that it possibly annoyed them enough to leave the screening, according to Vulture. There could be little veracity to the assertion, and it might as well have been that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner simply didn’t like the movie, but that hasn’t stopped eager observers from coming up with their own theories.

Now, why exactly Jared and Ivanka walked out of the film is unclear https://t.co/37AJGc8DZs — Vulture (@vulture) January 12, 2019

The majority of Donald Trump’s family spent the holiday vacationing at Mar-a-Lago even as the partial government shutdown saw 800,000 federal workers receiving no pay. With Ivanka and Jared being the only ones from the family being on the government payroll, the couple continued to work as essential government employees during the funding freeze, but it nevertheless didn’t shield them from the criticism directed their way.

Kushner was at Capitol Hill this week trying to assist in the negotiations to end the shutdown, while Ivanka also joined her father for a bill signing. A club spokesperson for Mar-a-Lago dismissed the criticism of the couple as being unfair, claiming that there is nothing wrong with Ivanka and Jared spending some time in Florida while the government is shut.

“She is not overly social and he is very quiet, often stone-faced,” the source said of Ivanka. “I’m sure they don’t see anything wrong with coming here despite the government shutdown. It is one of their homes.”