An Alarming New Study Has Shown The Earth’s Oceans Are ‘Warming More Rapidly Than We Thought’

A new study published in Science has demonstrated that the Earth's oceans are warming at a rate that is 40% faster than previously estimated.

As the Daily Galaxy reports, co-author of the new study Zeke Hausfather, from the University of California, Berkeley, explained that the best way to predict global warming is to study our oceans, as these point to signs of things to come. It seems the Earth’s oceans are now warming at a rate that is much higher than was previously anticipated.

“If you want to see where global warming is happening, look in our oceans. Ocean heating is a very important indicator of climate change, and we have robust evidence that it is warming more rapidly than we thought.”

Hausfather further stated that each successive year, the Earth’s oceans grow steadily warmer due to climate change and that this trend is not set to abate anytime soon.

“While 2018 will be the fourth warmest year on record on the surface, it will most certainly be the warmest year on record in the oceans, as was 2017 and 2016 before that. The global warming signal is a lot easier to detect if it is changing in the oceans than on the surface.”

The oceans scattered over Earth are the best indicator of how fast global warming is occurring on the planet as a whopping 93 percent of all excess solar energy forms en masse in the oceans. Furthermore, while different weather systems and variations like El Niño will certainly affect surface temperatures on Earth, they do not interfere at all with ocean temperatures.

As a result of this, the new study has demonstrated that all of the current climate change models are indeed factually correct and that the world’s oceans are heating up at a dramatically accelerated rate. What this means is that if greenhouse gas emissions maintain current rates and are not curbed quickly, by the end of this century, the top mile of oceans will shoot up by 0.78 degrees Celsius.

With climate change affecting the world’s oceans, much stronger storms will continue to plague the planet as ocean levels rise, and eventually, extreme weather events like hurricanes will become much more commonplace.

The new study, which had demonstrated that the world’s oceans are succumbing to global warming at a rate much faster than was previously thought, has been published in Science.