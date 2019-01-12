Jamie Otis Suffers Another Miscarriage, ‘Married At First Sight’ Star Shares Devastating News Via Instagram

Jamie Otis of Married at First Sight shared some heartbreaking news via her Instagram page on Friday. Those who follow the MAFS star and her husband, Doug Hehner, know that she had recently revealed that she was expecting another baby and Otis was over-the-moon excited by the thought that she would be giving her daughter Henley Grace a big sister. Now, sadly, the couple has lost that pregnancy.
As the Inquisitr recently shared, Jamie and Doug were excited to reveal the news about this pregnancy as they had been working for several months to expand their family. This has been a difficult road for the Married at First Sight stars though.
Jamie and Doug lost one pregnancy before they welcomed Gracie. They lost that pregnancy at four months in the summer of 2016 and they named that baby Johnathan Edward. Henley Grace came in August of 2017 and Otis knew she wanted to make Gracie a big sister sooner rather than later.
The Married at First Sight stars announced another pregnancy last September, but they soon learned that was a chemical pregnancy and they were back to square one. Then, just a couple of weeks ago, Otis and Hehner opened up about expecting again. Jamie even shared a baby bump photo, although she was just eight weeks along so there wasn’t much to see yet.
So thankful for this little one and her daddy.???????? Our doc appointment didn’t go well today.???? • I’m devastated. We’ve had a “failed miscarriage.” Our baby formed and there was an amniotic sac, but while the amniotic sac continued to grow the baby stopped at some point.???? • We had three options. 1) Wait for my body to miscarry our baby naturally. 2) Go to the hospital and have a D&C. 3) Take medication to help my body miscarry quicker. • I really don’t want to have to go to the OR and have a D&C for obvious reasons. I’d love for my body to just naturally take the proper course, but since we don’t know how long that would take and since there’s a small risk for infection I opted to take the medicine and hope and pray it works so I don’t have to have a D&C.???????? • I can’t thank you all enough for all the love, support, prayers, and encouragement you’ve sent us. You have no idea how much that has helped both @doughehner & I. You guys are the most amazing community of women & men here on instagram & social media and I hope you know how much we appreciate you all.???????????? We are so blessed to have such amazing Frans. We love you guys. ❤️ • Spending the rest of the day in bed thanking God from the bottom.of.my.heart for our rainbow baby, @henleygracehehner ???????????? Feeling so blessed to have her to hold while my heart aches!???????? • • #pregnancy #journey #pregnancyloss #awareness #miscarriage #support #momlife #rainbowbaby #momsofinstagram #girlmom #mommyhood #moms #momproblems #pregnancylossawareness #miscarriagesupport #10weekspregnant #1in4 #yourenotalone #angelbaby
However, on Friday, Jamie took to her Instagram page to share that they had miscarried again. She explained that she and Doug had attended a doctor’s appointment on Friday related to the pregnancy, but things didn’t go well. This time, the MAFS stars are facing a failed miscarriage.
Otis’ post comes just hours after Hehner had shared an adorable photo on his Instagram page. In that photo, he had Gracie sitting on the kitchen counter with a framed photo of an ultrasound of the new baby. They added a “recipe” detailing Gracie’s approach to being a big sister and it was composed of hugs, kisses, love, and sharing.
@henleygracehehner is putting a lot of love into the big sister’s recipe! ???????????? …how many of you heard our podcast? Whatchya think so far? We’re new at it and taking all your suggestions! #podcaster #hotmarriagecoolparents #baking #bigsister #recipe #sharing #caring #loving #family #growingfamily #mafs #marriedatfirstsight
Jamie indicated that after the devastating doctor’s appointment she was going to snuggle in bed the rest of the day. She planned on kissing Gracie and waiting to see if the medication she chose to take would work, as they were hoping to move this difficult process forward. Married at First Sight stars rallied to send their love and support, and Otis noted that she was appreciative for the community they had built.
This has certainly been a difficult road for Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner. Their Married at First Sight fans have loved the couple’s openness, both when things were going well, and also when they were not. Everybody is hoping that Jamie, Doug, and Gracie can fulfill their dreams soon to expand their family, and they’ll be anxious to celebrate whenever the family gets to that point.