Jamie Otis Suffers Another Miscarriage, ‘Married At First Sight’ Star Shares Devastating News Via Instagram

Jamie Otis of Married at First Sight shared some heartbreaking news via her Instagram page on Friday. Those who follow the MAFS star and her husband, Doug Hehner, know that she had recently revealed that she was expecting another baby and Otis was over-the-moon excited by the thought that she would be giving her daughter Henley Grace a big sister. Now, sadly, the couple has lost that pregnancy.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, Jamie and Doug were excited to reveal the news about this pregnancy as they had been working for several months to expand their family. This has been a difficult road for the Married at First Sight stars though.

Jamie and Doug lost one pregnancy before they welcomed Gracie. They lost that pregnancy at four months in the summer of 2016 and they named that baby Johnathan Edward. Henley Grace came in August of 2017 and Otis knew she wanted to make Gracie a big sister sooner rather than later.

The Married at First Sight stars announced another pregnancy last September, but they soon learned that was a chemical pregnancy and they were back to square one. Then, just a couple of weeks ago, Otis and Hehner opened up about expecting again. Jamie even shared a baby bump photo, although she was just eight weeks along so there wasn’t much to see yet.

However, on Friday, Jamie took to her Instagram page to share that they had miscarried again. She explained that she and Doug had attended a doctor’s appointment on Friday related to the pregnancy, but things didn’t go well. This time, the MAFS stars are facing a failed miscarriage.

Otis’ post comes just hours after Hehner had shared an adorable photo on his Instagram page. In that photo, he had Gracie sitting on the kitchen counter with a framed photo of an ultrasound of the new baby. They added a “recipe” detailing Gracie’s approach to being a big sister and it was composed of hugs, kisses, love, and sharing.

Jamie indicated that after the devastating doctor’s appointment she was going to snuggle in bed the rest of the day. She planned on kissing Gracie and waiting to see if the medication she chose to take would work, as they were hoping to move this difficult process forward. Married at First Sight stars rallied to send their love and support, and Otis noted that she was appreciative for the community they had built.

This has certainly been a difficult road for Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner. Their Married at First Sight fans have loved the couple’s openness, both when things were going well, and also when they were not. Everybody is hoping that Jamie, Doug, and Gracie can fulfill their dreams soon to expand their family, and they’ll be anxious to celebrate whenever the family gets to that point.