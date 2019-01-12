Guess Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Dons Tight Minidress, Hugs Her Catsuit-Clad Girlfriend In Las Vegas

Canadian model Danielle Knudson is no stranger to turning heads, or to commanding the full and appreciative attention of her legions of fans on Instagram. Having modeled for Guess Lingerie, Sports Illustrated, and Glamour Bulgaria, there is certainly no shortage of work available to the beauty from the Great White North. Taking to Instagram recently to share a somewhat provocative picture under the lights of a glitzy and glamorous Las Vegas casino, Danielle was joined by her friend and fellow model, Cora Skinner.

In this particular image, both women are profiled in full as the shot captures both them and their brightly lit surroundings. Danielle has opted to wear a very tight sparkling minidress — one that highlights her long, toned legs and trim waistline. Her iconic platinum blonde locks are styled in loose, luxurious waves which tumble down about her neck and shoulders. The onetime Elle Croatia model has chosen to accessorize her classy, yet sexy outfit with a pair of strappy black heels, giving her a bit of a boost above her natural height.

Joining Danielle is Cora Skinner, and as Danielle points out in the caption of her post, the two of them met in Las Vegas five years ago — and have been fast friends ever since.

Cora is wearing a body-hugging black catsuit, one which clings to every curve of her enviable physique. Joining Danielle in wearing a pair of simple black heels — though Cora’s are a bit chunkier — the brunette model lifts on leg behind her to add a new dynamic to her pose. Her chestnut tresses are styled straight, with some strands falling to frame her face. Both women seem extremely happy to be in one another’s company, radiating an effortless and collected beauty.

Danielle Knudson’s fans and followers also seemed to enjoy the snapshot of the two ladies, offering up nearly 6,000 likes and a slew of comments in little time. One user wrote, “You girls look stunning!” while another Instagram fan quipped, “My goodness. Your body, Danielle!”

The Canadian knockout made headlines last year when it was revealed that she had been chosen to audition for Victoria’s Secret in advance of their annual fashion show, per the Sun. While Danielle didn’t make the cut this time, she considered it a high honor to have been considered at all.

Her most ardent admirers will certainly wish her the very best of luck in next year’s competition.