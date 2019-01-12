Kate Hudson Shares Adorable Photo Breastfeeding Newborn Girl Rani Rose After Saying She Wants More Kids

The new mom has been sharing photos of the growing girl on Instagram.

Kate Hudson can work later, but newborn Rani Rose apparently needs her attention first.

The new mom took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of herself breastfeeding the newest addition to her family. In the photo caption, the actress explained that Rani Rose had precedence over her own work.

“When you’re workin but babies gotta eat,” Hudson wrote, adding a bottle emoji and heart emojis.

The picture was a huge hit with her followers, garnering hundreds of thousands of likes and many supportive comments for the busy new mom. Many praised her for sharing a photo to show that even busy or famous moms take time out to breastfeed.

“The most important thing in the world,” one person wrote.

The 39-year-old actress, who also has two boys, recently opened up about how different it is to have a girl at home. Kate also shared that it was good to bring a little more feminine “energy” into a home dominated by boys.

“She’s very feminine so her energy is very feminine so for all of us, it’s a very masculine heavy household, to have this little feminine energy and her coo’s and ahh’s, are very high pitched, she’s definitely a soprano, and we’re all just like oh my god cause she’s so delicate,” Hudson told Extra TV.

Though she may be balancing motherhood with a busy career, Kate Hudson is already thinking of expanding her family again. The actress said during a recent appearance on the Today Show that she wants to have more kids with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Kate Hudson explained that she once thought she was done having children, but changed her mind after meeting Fujikawa. And while she waited a long time for a girl to bring more feminine energy into their home, Hudson now wants another boy for her boyfriend’s sake.

“At one point I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m done.’ And then I met Danny and was like, ‘Alright, I got to pump them out for him,'” Hudson said in the interview. “He needs a boy. He needs his own boy,” she said.

In the meantime, Kate Hudson seems to enjoy sharing some of the other adorable moments with Rani Rose with her social media followers. Hudson has taken to Instagram to post other pictures of the little one, and before that, she used the social media site to document her pregnancy. More pictures of the ever-expanding family can be found on Hudson’s Instagram account.