Danish Man Raped Daughter After She Passed Out On His Wedding Night, Claimed He Thought It Was His Wife

The man has been convicted and will go to prison for 30 months.

A Danish man is headed to prison for raping his own daughter on his wedding night after she passed out in the bridal suite, claiming he thought it was actually his wife.

The incident took place near the seaport town of Koldig last August, with police accusing the man of raping his daughter while she slept in the same bad as him and his new wife just hours after their wedding. As the New York Post reported, the daughter became very intoxicated during the wedding reception and family members decided to take her to sleep in the bridal suite rather than taking her back to the bed and breakfast where she had been staying.

Her father and another guest put her to bed at 2:30 a.m., and the man and his new wife later went to bed as well. Sometime between 4 a.m. and 4:45 a.m., the man began forcefully groping his daughter and then raped her.

“After [groping the woman], while she was on her back, he forced sexual intercourse despite her begging him to stop several times,” court documents said.

The man told police he could not remember anything that happened after he fell asleep. He later apologized to his daughter in a text message, telling her that he mistook her for his wife.

Danish man rapes his daughter on his WEDDING NIGHT 'after mistaking her for his wife' https://t.co/WAamc8MloZ — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 11, 2019

But the daughter pushed back, telling her father that he knew he was forcing her into sex she did not want.

“What you have subjected me to is something I cannot accept. I asked you nicely to stop and you continued. I shouted, you continued, I hit you, you continued,” she replied to him.

The case has garnered worldwide attention, and drawn comparisons to some other disturbing cases of rape within families. Last March, members of a family in Pakistan were accused of offering their daughter to be raped in revenge for their son raping another woman.

The families had come to the agreement as a way of avoiding legal proceedings, but police arrested them after learning about the arrangement. The case highlighted a disturbing trend of using rape as revenge in Pakistan, and came just a few months after police arrested 25 members of a village council for ordering a 16-year-old girl to be raped in retribution for a crime her brother had committed.

The Danish man was convicted of rape in a trial that completed this week, and will be sent to prison for 30 months.