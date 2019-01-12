Kourtney Kardashian Slays In Tight Leather Outfit

Kourtney Kardashian was on aunt duty this week and was spotted taking her niece, North West, out for dinner at one of Hollywood’s biggest celebrity hangouts.

According to a January 12 report by the Daily Mail, Kourtney and North were spotted at Craig’s on Friday night. Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, were also in attendance and carried a sleeping North out of the restaurant following their dinner.

Kourtney was photographed wearing an all-black leather outfit, which included tight, high-waisted pants, a matching button-up leather shirt, which she had tucked into her slacks, and black pointed-toe shoes.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves, which cascaded around her face as she walked into the establishment hand-in-hand with little North. Kourtney also wore a large, silver cross pendant around her neck for the outing, and sported a full face of makeup, which included pink eye shadow and light pink lips.

Little North was spotted wearing an all-red Fendi sweatsuit and carrying a red purse. Her hair was pulled back into two pigtail top knots. Kris Jenner also rocked all-black, with a pair of pants, see-through shirt, and a blazer over her top.

It seems that Kourtney Kardashian decided to step out with some of her family members for a nice dinner following rumors that her baby daddy, Scott Disick, and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, may soon be engaged, and possibly even starting a family together.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Kourtney “freaked out” when she heard the rumors that Scott had been browsing engagement rings at a local jewelry store.

Sources claimed that Kardashian believes that since Disick can be very impulsive at times, he and Richie could get engaged at any time, or even shock everyone by eloping.

“Kourtney is freaked out about the idea of Scott proposing to Sofia. The closer Kourtney, Sofia, and Scott have all become over the holidays, the more Kourtney realizes how in love Scott is with Sofia and that a proposal could be right around the corner,” the insider told Hollywood Life.

In addition, new reports have surfaced, claiming that Sofia would live to get pregnant with Scott’s child in the very near future.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life when a new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! later this year.