‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwear Confirms He Never Wears Socks Or Underwear, Reveals What He Likes Instead

ABC's leading man reveals he goes commando but is a 'shoe whore.'

Colton Underwood knows size matters. The Bachelor star, who previously revealed that he doesn’t like to feel constricted, told Footwear News that he never wears any undergarments at all but spends a lot of money on shoes for his large feet.

“I don’t wear socks and I don’t wear underwear,” the 26-year-old Bachelor star told the site.

Instead, Underwood focuses on his shoes and is even called a “shoe whore” by The Bachelor’s stylist, Cary Fetman. Colton Underwood reportedly owns more than 250 pairs of shoes in his large size 14. While Underwood’s personal shoe collection includes high-end Bruno Magli and more casual styles from Jordan Brand and Nike, he does play favorites.

“My favorite brand now is To Boot New York — they’re comfortable and have my size,” Underwood said.

The Bachelor star also revealed that he received a steady stream of compliments on his shoes and his watch throughout the whole season, adding, “Coming into this, I took a lot of pride in my own fashion. I’m a firm believer in ‘look good, play good.”

Of course, longtime Bachelor viewers already knew that Colton is not an underwear fan. On the opening night of his Bachelor season, contestant Hannah Godwin even gave the 26-year-old former NFL player an empty box of his “favorite” underwear in a nod to his admission on last summer’s Bachelor in Paradise that he doesn’t like wearing drawers.

Rick Rowell / ABC

In a blooper sequence that aired at the end of an episode on last summer’s Bachelor in Paradise, Underwood told fellow cast members Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt and then-girlfriend Tia Booth that he never wears underwear because he finds it to be restrictive. Underwood, who opened up to the world about his virginity during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, was wearing white pants as he explained that he never wears underwear except for spandex when he works out.

Fans may also recall that when Colton was a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, he was offended by fellow suitor Jordan Kimball flashing his shiny gold underwear. Colton called Jordan’s stunt “disrespectful.” His reaction makes even more sense now.

Speaking of Becca’s other suitors, they all roomed with Colton during the filming of The Bachelorette, so they know first-hand that he’s not an undie guy. When asked by Access Hollywood about Colton’s penchant for going commando, Becca’s suitors Blake Horstmann and Jason Tartick confirmed the former NFL player really doesn’t like to wear underwear.

“Yeah, no he doesn’t!” Hortsmann said, while Tartick added of Colton, “I don’t think he’s a big underwear guy.”

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.n. on ABC.