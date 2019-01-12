Salma Hayek Ditches Her Bikini & Shows Serious Skin In Sultry Vacation Video

Salma is proudly showing off her curves in an outdoor bath.

Salma Hayek is showing some serious skin in a very sultry new video shared to her Instagram account this week. After showing off her amazing curves in animal-print bikinis and bathing suits over the past few weeks as she soaks up the sun during a tropical location, the 52-year-old star took things one step further in the latest clip shared with fans.

The video shared on her account on January 11 showed that Hayek opted to ditch her swimwear as she took a bath outdoors, sultrily moving her head under the faucet as she enjoyed some outdoor time.

Salma could be seen with her eyes closed as she got her head and her hair wet in the outdoor bath area, which appeared to be a part of a relaxing pool with a waterfall feature. The star rocked a gold chain over her back and let her long, dark hair flow down.

Hayek didn’t reveal her location in the caption, though she did tell her 8.6 million followers on the social media site that she was enjoying a little chill time in the great outdoors.

“Have a #chill #weekend,” she told fans, before then writing the same sentence in her native language of Spanish. “Que tengan un #zen fin de semana.”

As reported by Hollywood Life, fans had a very strong reaction to seeing the actress flaunting her amazing body in the water.

One fan commented on the sultry video, “My heart stopped.” Another added, “She just killed IG with this one.”

The latest look at her tropical vacation comes shortly after Salma’s been sharing various snaps of herself in her swimwear while taking a dip in the ocean.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, one of her most recent uploads showed Hayek laying on her back in the ocean while flaunting her amazing curves in a skimpy cut-out swimsuit as she told fans that she was doing a little meditating to the calming sounds of the ocean.

But while the mom of one has been proudly showing off her amazing body across social media, she’s actually revealed in the past that she hasn’t always been so confident showing so much skin as she’s gotten older.

Speaking to InStyle UK back in 2016, Hayek spoke openly about how she deals with body image issues and the pressures that can often come with ageing.

“Well I am entering my fifties so your body confidence isn’t that good,” she said at the time. “I think it depends on the day, for everybody, there’s some days you say, ‘This is it,’ and you love it.”

“Then there are days when you go, ‘This can not be it! Is this really it?'” Salma then added in the interview. “So I think it’s up and down all the time!”