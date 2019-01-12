‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, January 14: Liam Pledges His Loyalty

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 14 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will feel a renewed sense of what family is, per Highlight Hollywood. The father tragically lost his daughter with Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) when Elizabeth Avalon Spencer died during childbirth.

Liam Shattered By Beth’s Death

Liam has been beating himself up about the death of Beth. Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that he rushed to be by Steffy’s side when Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) ran a fever. Hope had given him the go-ahead to be by Steffy’s side when she took Kelly to the doctor, and he wanted to make sure that she was alright before he went on a babymoon with his wife.

However, he missed his flight to Catalina Island, and due to a bad storm all the flights were grounded. As a result, Hope was alone when she was in labor. She went through a medical crisis alone and lost the baby.

He spoke at the memorial that they held for Beth, although he was very emotional at the time. It was obvious that both he and Hope were shattered by their daughter’s death. According to Inquisitr, he later told Hope that they would one day have another child but that Beth would always be their firstborn.

Liam Spencer Pledges His Loyalty on B&B

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 14 promise that Liam will pay his ex-wife and daughter a visit. He wants to spend time with Kelly since his own life has been turned upside down with Beth’s death.

He knows that his attention will always be divided between his two families, but he will promise Steffy and Kelly that he will always be there for them. Thus far, Liam has really made an effort to be there for his baby daughter and he wants to reaffirm where his loyalties lie.

But now that Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 14 reveal that Steffy will be given the opportunity to adopt a baby via Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady). Will Liam’s love extend to the new infant as well?

Hope & Steffy Clash

Bradley Bell revealed that in his B&B preview for 2019 that Hope and Steffy’s relationship is about to take a turn for the worse. Now that Hope has lost her baby and Liam still has a daughter in Kelly, Hope is bound to feel heart sore as he spends time with Kelly. The preview suggests that “there will also be more conflict between Hope and Steffy.”

Will Liam be able to remain loyal to his promise and put Kelly and his family with Steffy first? Or will he take his wife’s feelings into consideration and put her above all else?

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.