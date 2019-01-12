Shanina Shaik Flaunts Flexibility In Sports Bra & Leggings

Australian beauty Shanina Shaik flaunted her toned physique and catlike flexibility in a recent Instagram snapshot as she hung upside down in a sports bra and leggings.

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model caused a fair amount of buzz among her 1.6 million Instagram followers a few days ago when she posted a snapshot featuring her athletic form and grace as she hung perilously from an aerial workout swing wearing a pair of form fitting leggings and sports bra.

Shanina flaunted her trim frame in a pair of slimming black leggings and a comfortably supportive black and gray sports bra. The ensemble showcased her toned abs and long lean legs while giving her the flexibility needed for her mid-air workout.

Flaunting her fit physique and core strength, the model dangled upside down with one leg extended high toward the ceiling while the other was bent behind her.

Shanina’s torso, head, and neck area were fully extended toward the floor with arms reaching behind her to grasp the bent leg.

Accompanying the athletic snapshot Shanina penned, “Training to be the next BOND girl.”

In just three days, Shaik’s Instagram followers showered the photo with just shy of 50,000 likes and over 250 comments.

In the comments, her followers made it clear they were a bit star struck by the combination of her beauty and the strange pose.

This is not the first time that the Australian supermodel has received some attention for a sexy snap posted to her Instagram profile. Just recently, Shanina posted a photo of herself posing nude in a “healing bath” that was filled with fresh orange slices and vegetation.

Sitting in a bath that was chest high with water, the model posed in a flirty, cross armed pose that concealed her chest while showing off her back and amazing caramel complexion. Shanina looked back at the camera playfully flaunting her natural makeup-free beauty. Her dark brown tresses flowed down her back shimmering and wet against her skin.

The photo was an advertising collaboration for a health and beauty product.

“My job and traveling can have a huge toll on my hair,” she penned in the caption of the photo as she plugged the hair care products she used to maintain her perfect brown locks.

The model seems to have been focusing on her personal wellness for the last few months. She recently posted several snapshots from her recent vacation in Bali where she lounged therapeutically in an outdoor bathtub filled with roses and surrounded by a private garden.