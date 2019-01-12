Rachel Bush, Wife Of NFL Star Jordan Poyer, Heats Up Instagram With Racy Shot Bursting Out Of Her Swimsuit

Bush isn't shy about sharing steamy pictures online.

Rachel Bush has traded wintry Buffalo weather for sunny Florida, and she can’t be happier. Judging by the racy photo she shared online in celebration, her Instagram followers are likely pleased as well.

The wife of Buffalo Bills star Jordan Poyer took to the social media site on Friday to share a pair of racy shots of herself in a black swimsuit that barely contained her curvy physique. Bush posted a pair of photos — one from the front, the other behind — and got quite a good reaction from her nearly 770,000 followers.

“Amazing!!!!!” one person wrote.

“Thank you for blessing my timeline,” another added.

Rachel Bush tagged Hassni Caina, a Miami-based artist and fashion stylist, who has worked with Bush in the past.

Bush isn’t shy about sharing racy pictures of herself online, even in the coldest of weather. As the Bills’ season wound to a close in December, she shared a shot of herself posing in a tiny bikini while out in the thickest of Buffalo snow. Bush donned a red, white, and blue Bills swimsuit for the shot, rooting on her man, even as his team ended the season with a disappointing 6-10 record and no trip to the playoffs.

Bush also shared some pictures of herself with Jordan on the field at New Era Field after a Bills win, though she was more properly dressed for the cold Buffalo weather.

But the end to the season allowed Bush and Poyer to get started on their vacation a few weeks earlier, though there was some question about whether Poyer should had earned an extra trip to Tampa just before the Super Bowl. After a strong, but largely unheralded season as cornerback of a surprisingly good Bills defense, many believed that Poyer should have earned a trip to the Pro Bowl, though he didn’t get the nod.

Poyer’s teammate, Tre’Davious White, even stuck up for him after the season.

“That is [disappointing]. I want guys like Lorezno (Alexander), guys like Jordan Poyer, Matt Milano, those guys deserve to be in that, man,” White said, via Bills Wire. “We’re the No. 1 defense in the league, you know? It’s crazy that we didn’t get at least one guy on it. It’s definitely disappointing.”

While Buffalo Bills fans will have to wait until September to see Jordan Poyer on the field again, they can keep up with Rachel Bush on her Instagram page and check out all of the couple’s offseason destinations.