Sofia Richie Flaunts Curvy Backside In Tight Black Pants

Sofia Richie stepped out in Beverly Hills on Thursday, and showed off her famous model curves in some tight pants.

According to a January 10 report by the Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was photographed in Beverly Hills this week, as she dipped into her purse to grab some cash from her wallet in order to pay a valet.

In the photos, Richie is seen wearing a pair of skin-tight, black leggings, which she paired with a red, white, and black windbreaker, which retails for over $150. The model completed her look by sporting a pair of tan Ugg boots, and a black purse with a gold chain handle, which she draped over her shoulder.

Sofia wore her long, caramel-colored hair back into a ponytail at the base of her head, and wore a minimal makeup look, which included a bronzed glow to her skin. Richie carried her phone in her hand, and had on some oversize black sunglasses.

Later, Richie was seen walking around with a white shopping bag in her hands, and also had on different shoes. While she donned a pair of tan boots in one photo, in others she is seen wearing a pair of black sneakers as she does her shopping.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, was recently spotted shopping for engagement rings, and rumors are flying that the pair may be walking down the aisle soon. However, Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, allegedly “freaked out” upon hearing the rumors.

“Kourtney is freaked out about the idea of Scott proposing to Sofia. The closer Kourtney, Sofia and Scott have all become over the holidays, the more Kourtney realizes how in love Scott is with Sofia and that a proposal could be right around the corner,” the insider stated.

“While Kourtney is happy to see Scott so grounded, stable and in a healthy relationship, it also scares her to think that she could might lose him forever. In the back of her heart, she always thought about maybe having more kids with Scott or that one day they might get back together,” the source added.

Meanwhile, neither Scott nor Sofia have spoken out on the engagement rumors, and if they do get engaged, they would likely try to be as respectful as possible of Kourtney’s feelings.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick’s relationships with Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.