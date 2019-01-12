‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Nick Steps Up!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, January 14 brings a test for Arturo and Nick helps Victor keep Nikki safe while Victor remains in jail.

Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) loses it when she realizes that Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) spent the night together. In fact, she even wished that she could have two husbands — Arturo (Jason Canela) and Rey. Mia tests Rey with her neediness, according to She Knows Soaps.

Mia desperately wants what she used to have with Arturo, and it’s clear to her that Rey isn’t present with her anymore. Mia feels Rey thinks she’s his obligation, and she is correct in her assessment of the situation. Rey and Sharon developed intense feelings before Mia arrived in Genoa City, and even though they’ve tried hard to ignore them, those feelings did not disappear when Mia showed up.

Plus, with how hard she comes onto Arturo, it’s clear that Mia is not over her past love either. She feels that Arturo is imprinted on her heart just as she’s imprinted on his. However, Arturo feels differently. He knows he’s in trouble if he stays around Mia too much longer, so he splits even though a storm rages outside. It’s too risky for Arturo to stay with Mia even another moment.

Celebrating 30 years as the number one Daytime Drama with the fabulous ladies of @TheTalkCBS. ✨ The celebrations will continue next week on the #YR set. Tell us what you want to see! pic.twitter.com/XXKHBIpd9R — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 11, 2019

Mia also confronts Rey about not letting her know Sharon was with him on the Genoa City Police Department business. Although he assures her nothing at all happened, Mia does not feel good about the situation. She also lets her husband in on the fact that Arturo ended up fixing their furnace while he was away.

Meanwhile, after Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) convinces Nick (Joshua Morrow) that she killed J.T. when she saw him abusing Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nick steps in and takes up Victor’s slack. Nikki knows that her husband knows she’s the one who murdered J.T., and Victor is in jail taking the fall for Nikki. As for Nick, he vows to not only protect Nikki and Victoria while Victor is trying to beat the charges but also help clear Victor’s name in the situation.

Sure, Nick and Victor have had their differences in the past, and even now Nick runs Dark Horse which competes with Newman Enterprises. Still, family is family, and Nick is not about to allow what happened with J.T. to end up hurting Nikki or Victoria any more than it already has. He arranges security for the Ranch.