Steve Buscemi’s Wife Jo Andres’ Cause Of Death Unclear

Jo Andres, the wife of veteran film actor Steve Buscemi, has passed away, as reported by Radar Online. At the time of this writing, Andres’ cause of death remains unclear.

While it has not received major media coverage, Radar Online details — through a series of photos provided by Splash News — that family, friends, and funeral home staff arrived at Buscemi’s Brooklyn home this past Monday, January 7. Funeral workers were spotted transporting a large cooler, which some suggest could have been used to transport the remains of Jo Andres.

On Tuesday, January 8, a funeral home staffer arrived at the house with a medical gurney and the same aforementioned cooler. Buscemi also took the time to visit and knock on the doors of his neighbors, presumably to inform them of his wife’s passing.

The next day, people began showing up at Buscemi’s home to mourn the loss of his wife. The actor kept himself busy by cleaning up outside his house, with the surrounding streets having been shut down. Later that day, Buscemi — along with several others — was spotted lifting a wicker casket out of the house. After, they headed to a burial service, with a police escort in tow. The company that handled the funeral arrangements caters toward those looking for natural burial, which helps to explain the wicker casket.

Jo Andres, a filmmaker, choreographer, and artist, was born in 1954. She first made a name for herself in the 1980s on the performance scene in downtown New York. She was actively involved in film and dance, with her work shown at The Performing Garage and the Collective for Living Cinema, as detailed by the late actress’ IMDb profile.

“As a filmmaker, Andres drew acclaim and awards for the 1996 film, Black Kites (1996), which aired on PBS and played several film festivals, including Sundance, Berlin, Toronto, London and Human Rights Watch Film Festivals. Andres directed music and art videos, as well as her own film performance works. Andres was a dance’ consultant to the acclaimed Wooster Group. She has been an artist in residence at leading universities, museums and art colonies, including Yaddo and The Rockefeller Study Center in Bellagio, Italy,” Andres’ profile recounts.

Andres’ work, including her films, and a recent series of cyanotypes, can be seen on her personal website.

Jo Andres is survived by her husband and actor Steve Buscemi, 61, and her son Lucian, who was born in 1990. Buscemi is best known for his roles in such films including Reservoir Dogs, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, and for portraying Enoch “Nucky” Thompson on the critically acclaimed HBO series, Boardwalk Empire.