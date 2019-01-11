Donald Trump Jr. Posts Doctored Video Of Golf Cart Running Over CNN’s Jim Acosta

Donald Trump Jr. took a page out of his father’s playbook on late Thursday by retweeting a doctored video of CNN’s Jim Acosta being run over by a golf cart. The post is just the latest in a Twitter war between the president’s eldest son and the journalist, according to the Washington Post.

It all started when Acosta posted a video on Twitter while visiting a community on the U.S.-Mexico border. In the video, he explains that there are steel slats along part of the community, but in some areas, there are just chain link fences acting as a barrier between the two countries. Despite this, he said that the town is quiet, with no signs of the dire national emergency that Trump claims is happening on the southern border.

“We’re not seeing any kind of imminent danger. There are no migrants trying to rush toward this fence here in the McAllen, Texas, area.” Acosta said. “No sign of the national emergency that the president has been talking about. As a matter of fact, it’s pretty tranquil down here.”

Acosta was mocked by GOP leaders, including the president and Donald Trump Jr., who pointed out that the journalist was reporting from an area where there is a fence in place, which they say indicates that the barrier is working.

“I know this might be hard for you to comprehend Jimbo, but the reason why all of Twitter has been mocking you today is because you were at a part of the border WITH A WALL,” Trump Jr. wrote. “So yes, of course it was working. Replicate that across the border & we’ll all be safer.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders thanked Acosta for showing the country that walls work.

When I went with President @realDonaldTrump to the border today I never imagined @Acosta would be there doing our job for us and so clearly explaining why WALLS WORK. Thanks Jim! https://t.co/7wC4rdEsZ2 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 10, 2019

Things only escalated from there, with the two exchanging juvenile jabs at one another. Trump Jr. ended things with the video, which shows a golfer with the CNN logo super-imposed over their head being run over by a golf cart with what appears to be an anti-Hillary bumper sticker and the president at the wheel.

The video was originally posted by Arthur Schwartz, who captioned the video that he had spotted Acosta playing golf earlier.

Trump Jr. is repeating a familiar tactic of his father’s, who sent out a tweet a year ago showing a train running over a CNN journalist. That tweet was deleted shortly after it was posted. Trump has also posted a video of himself body slamming a person with a CNN logo over their head in July 2017 and an image of himself hitting a golf ball into Hillary Clinton’s back in September 2017.