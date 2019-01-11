Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs In Sexy New Photo

Jennifer Lopez is one star who takes her health and fitness goals very seriously. JLo is often seen heading to and from the gym, and showing off her impressively toned body.

On Friday, January 11, Jennifer Lopez showed off her rock-hard abs yet again in a sexy new photo posted to her Instagram account.

In the snapshot, the singer/actress is seen sporting some skin-tight athletic wear, including a pair of black and gold leggings that shows off her curvy backside, and a matching black sports bra.

Lopez has a bronzed glow to her entire body in the photograph, and wears her caramel-colored hair pulled back at the sides and styled straight. The long strands fall down JLo’s back, and she also has her bangs down to frame her face.

Jennifer rocks natural-looking makeup in the photo, including a shimmering highlighter to add to her glow, darkened eyebrows, and nude lips. She puts her muscular physique on full display, including her toned arms.

In the caption of the picture, Lopez reveals that it is a new year, and she’s ready to set some new health and fitness goals for herself. The actress goes on to say that she stays motivated by purchasing some new workout gear, and tells her fans where they can buy the same outfit she’s wearing in the photo.

According to Billboard, Jennifer Lopez may not be the only one in her family who is setting goals for herself. The singer/actress recently opened up to Harper’s Bazaar, where she dishes on her family, including her daughter, Emme, whom she says totally has the genes to make it in the entertainment business if she wanted to.

As fans already know, Lopez is a multi-faceted entertainer. She started her career as a dancer, and then moved on to singing and acting, becoming one of Hollywood’s triple threat acts, and she believes her daughter may be able to follow in her footsteps.

Emme even recently appeared in the music video for the song “Limitless” off of the soundtrack for JLo’s latest film, Second Act.

“I was terrified to have her do it because I don’t want to push her. But it turned into a really great bonding experience for both of us. I don’t know if she’ll follow in my footsteps, but she definitely has the genes. She’s a natural. Some people, you put them out there and you can just tell. She’s a little me.”

