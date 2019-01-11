Jemma Lucy Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Red Latex Dress On Instagram

Jemma Lucy does not shy away from flaunting her enviable curves on Instagram. On Thursday, the 30-year-old reality TV star took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snap of herself wearing a figure-hugging number that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the glamour model is posing in front of a mirror for a selfie while wearing a red latex dress featuring a plunging neckline that accentuates her voluptuous bust. The neckline has two triangles that stick up from the neckline, giving an interesting Catwoman quality to the dress.

The cut of the dress highlights the Celebrity Big Brother star’s hourglass figure, particularly her tiny waist and full hips. In addition to the model’s voluptuous figure, the ensemble also shows off Jemma Lucy’s many tattoos over her arms and neck. The photo captures her from the thighs up.

Jemma Lucy is wearing her light brown hair swept to the side and down in tight curls that cascade onto her shoulders and chest. She is wearing natural-colored makeup on her face, mainly gloss on her lips and some mascara on her lashes.

“Who you tryna impress, you jus need to say less,” she captioned the photo, accompanied by a musical note emoji, though it is unclear whether the words are lyrics to a song.

The snap, which she shared with her 610,000 Instagram followers, racked up more than 22,100 likes and more than 300 comments, making this one of her most successful posts in several months. Users of the social media platform and admirers of the reality TV star clearly liked the photo, if the messages left in the comments section are any indication.

“Wow literally dream women,” one fan wrote.

“Oh my f****** god unreal girl. where is the dress from I need it,” another chimed in, adding red hearts and fire emoji to the comment.

As the Daily Mail noted, Jemma Lucy will star in a new reality TV show this year titled Eating With My Ex. On the show, the starlet will have the opportunity to confront her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Bear, whom she dated back in 2016 before she found out that he was cheating on her. The cheating scandal led to a famously acrimonious breakup, the report continued.

Jemma Lucy has spoken candidly about her decision to turn to plastic surgery to achieve her dream body, the Daily Star has noted.

“It’s so addictive; the moment I walked out of hospital after my bum lift, I was ready to go back in and have something else done,” the report quotes her as saying.