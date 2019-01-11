R. Kelly Reportedly Hospitalized After Suffering Severe Panic Attacks

R. Kelly is likely under a tremendous amount of stress, which would explain the latest reports about his health. According to Hip Hop DX, R. Kelly has reportedly been hospitalized for anxiety and panic attacks. It has been reported that R. Kelly’s condition was so severe that he was rushed to a Chicago-area hospital to be treated. The amount of time R. Kelly has been suffering from panic attacks remains unclear, but many fans speculate his latest bout is the result of the heightened controversy stemming from the sex cult allegations and Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly.

For the past week, R. Kelly has been at the center of controversy following the premiere of the six-hour docuseries. The network conducted more than 20 interviews with R. Kelly’s past romantic acquaintances and even some of his family members to develop the detailed television special. By the time the sixth hour was over, tons of fans all across the United States had taken to social media to share their reactions to all they’d witnessed. Many people now believe the allegations may very well be true.

In fact, Surviving R. Kelly has caused such a stir that it has led to the launch of multiple criminal investigations. According to the New York Daily News, R. Kelly — who was previously acquitted of 21 counts of child pornography — is now at the center of investigations in both Chicago and Atlanta. In the wake of the latest investigations, R. Kelly’s accusers have not lost momentum in their continued fight for justice.

R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend, Lisa Van Allen, recently had an intimate discussion with Jada Pinkett-Smith during a two-hour special edition of Red Table Talk. Once again, she shared her perspective of her previous relationship with the singer. Although Lisa has received serious backlash for her participation in R. Kelly’s infamous sex tape, she reminded viewers that she, too, was underage when the singer reportedly asked her to partake in the sexual encounter.

“When he first told me he had never had a threesome, and I felt like I needed to do that for him because we were together and I was living with him,” Van Allen said, “I did it, and then he wanted another one and another one, and that’s when it was like ‘Uh oh.'”

“People don’t understand, I was 17,” Lisa told Jada. “When I started noticing that he was a liar and a manipulator was when I started putting things together that didn’t add up, like when I found out the girl was younger. And I’m like, ‘Why would he do that?’ Things like that are when I started really really questioning him.”

Right now, R. Kelly has not been formally charged in connection with any crimes, but many fans believe it’s only a matter of time before he is charged.