New ‘Fyre’ Trailer Features Bikini-Clad Kendall Jenner And Emily Ratajkowski

The documentary premieres on January 18.

Earlier this year, Netflix announced the release of an upcoming documentary that would provide a behind-the-scenes look at how the Fyre Festival, a music festival which was scheduled to take place on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma in 2017, completely unraveled and left thousands of fans dissatisfied, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

The streaming giant has since released the first official trailer for the documentary and it features several well-known names, including models Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid, and actress Emily Ratajkowski, who were all involved in promoting the failed musical extravaganza. The ultra-luxurious music festival was created by William “Billy” McFarland, founder of Fyre Media, and rapper Ja Rule in an attempt to promote the Fyre music booking app. The organizers enlisted the help of a handful of Instagram influencers and socialites, including Jenner, who was allegedly paid $250,000 for a single Instagram post to promote the event, according to a report from Vice News.

The event’s musical lineup was set to include acts like Migos, Blink 182, and Major Lazer, and was expected to provide swanky tents with catered meals for all festival-goers. Depending on the desired amenities, tickets for the concert were priced between $1,500 and $250,000, a report from Quartz explained.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned and McFarland and his team were hit with several lawsuits. McFarland ended up pleading guilty to two counts of fraud and was sentenced to six years in prison.

The new documentary aims to provide “a first-hand look into the disastrous crash of Fyre as told by the organizers themselves.” The film is produced by Vice Studios, Library Films, and Jerry Media, and is directed by Chris Smith.

While chatting with People, McFarland shared his feelings surrounding the situation.

“I am incredibly sorry for my collective actions and will right the wrongs I have delivered to my family, friends, partners, associates and, you, the general public,” he said. “I made many wrong and immature decisions along the way and I caused agony. As a result, I’ve lived every day in prison with pain, and I will continue to do so until I am able to make up for some of this harm through work and actions that society finds respectable.”

Jenner also faced quite a bit of backlash after the event’s failure, according to Refinery29.

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened will premiere on Netflix on January 18. Hulu is also reportedly expected to stream a Fyre Festival docu-series this year.