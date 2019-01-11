Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o Finally Respond To Dating Rumors After Months Of Romance Speculation

Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o have been at the center of dating rumors since the release of their blockbuster film, Black Panther. During interviews and press junkets, the co-stars were often seen together, smiling and enjoying each other’s company. As a result of that, dating rumors quickly began circulating. When asked if they were romantically involved, Michael and Lupita would often laugh about the rumors, never addressing the reports directly — until now.

According to Hollywood Life, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o are finally addressing the rumors, giving interesting responses. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the famous pair finally put an end to the dating rumors — admitting that they’re just “good friends.” The famed Creed actor also revealed that he was friends with Lupita Nyong’o long before the filming of Black Panther.

“No, we’re good friends,” Michael told ET Online. “Honestly, we’ve known each other a really long time and respect each other and I love this girl to death.”

Lupita also chimed in to offer her take on the friendship. While she did admit that the dating rumors were flattering, she also confirmed Michael is a good friend, one she thinks very highly of. The up-and-coming actress, who is also starring in Jordan Peele’s new thriller Us, went on to explain how their friendship enhances their performances on camera. “It’s flattering at the end of the day,” Lupita said. “I think it’s such a rare thing to find people you have good chemistry with and too, for us to find each other as actors and get to work together, it makes the work richer that we truly enjoy each other’s company on and off screen.”

The latest report about Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o’s friendship follows a string of reports that were published around the time that Black Panther was released. The Marvel Comics film made history last year, grossing more than $1 billion at the box office.

While most fans were making their way to Wakanda, others noticed the undeniable chemistry between Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o. Whenever the full cast would make public appearances, Michael would often be seen hand-in-hand with Lupita. So, it definitely didn’t take long for the speculative reports to begin circulating. The two also added more fuel to the fire when they didn’t immediately confirm or deny the dating rumors.

Although Michael and Lupita have put an end to the rumors, many fans still believe there’s a possibility that sparks could fly in the future.