Larsa Pippen Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Tight White Dress

Larsa Pippen has been showing a lot of skin in her social media posts as of late. However, the former Real Housewives of Miami star covered up a bit in her most recent post, rocking a gorgeous white dress and flaunting her famous curves.

On Friday, January 11, Larsa Pippen took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a stunning white dress and showing off her fit physique.

In the sexy snapshot, Larsa is seen standing outside in front of a swimming pool and some beautiful green foliage. Pippen dons a long-sleeved white mini-dress with sheer sleeves. The dress clings to the mother of four’s curves, showing off her flat tummy and lean legs in the process.

Larsa completes her look by wearing a pair of white ankle boots, and also wears a full face of makeup, which includes a bronzed glow on her face, dark eyelashes and brows, and a nude lip color. She also wears a white polish on her fingernails.

Pippen’s long, caramel-colored hair is parted to the side as she has one side pulled back away from her face. The rest of the straight strands fall over her left shoulder and down her back as she poses for the picture, giving a sultry stare into the camera lens.

According to a report by Cosmopolitan, Larsa Pippen is best friends with Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. The former reality star is originally from Chicago, where she attended the University of Chicago and graduated with a degree in political science.

In Chicago, Larsa met her husband, NBA star Scottie Pippen, who famously won multiple championships alongside Michael Jordan in a Chicago Bulls uniform. The couple wed in 1997 and welcomed four children together, Scottie Jr., Presten, Justin, and Sophia.

In 2016, Larsa and Scottie revealed that they were calling it quits and had decided to get divorced. At the time of the split, rumors surfaced online that Larsa was being financially supported by her friend, Kourtney Kardashian, which she later denied.

However, Larsa and Scottie decided to give their relationship another shot and eventually got back together. Sadly, the marriage didn’t work out, and in November 2018 the couple called it quits again, with Larsa filing for divorce and announce her intention to end the marriage.

The couple is now working out the details of their divorce, revealing that their children will remain their focus during the difficult time.

Fans can see more of Larsa Pippen by following her on Instagram or catching her on random episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.