Lottie Moss Flaunts Her Physique In Barely-There Bikini On Instagram

Lottie Moss has been sharing sizzling photos of herself as of late. On Friday, the 21-year-old model took to her Instagram page to share a sultry photo of herself in underwear as she posed for a mirror selfie.

In the photo in question, the younger sister of supermodel Kate Moss is featured in a simple black bra and barely-there white bottoms that put her model physique on display. Lottie is posing in front of a full-length mirror as she holds her phone in front of her face to catch a full shot of her body.

The model is wearing her recently dyed brown hair casually swept to the side in a sensual, care-free style as she looks at the camera with her lips slightly open in a seductive way. It is unclear where the model is posing, but she is in a room featuring a light green chair full of messy clothes in the background. Despite being indoors, Lottie is wearing sunglasses to complete her look. She is also wearing simple jewelry, which is probably just her everyday accessories, consisting of a simple chain around her neck and a few delicate bracelets.

The photo also makes the three little blacks birds she has tattooed under her breast visible.

In the caption, she explained that she’d originally added the photo to her Instagram Stories, but then decided to share it on her feed because “this is kinda cute.” She also noted that her lips have been extra dry this January and asked her followers whether they felt the same.

The photo, which the model shared with her 252,000 Instagram followers, racked up more than 6,400 likes and more than 70 comments within an hour of being posted — at the time of this writing — and is bound to get quite a few more. Users of the social media platform and fans of the young model took to the comments section to praise her good looks and leave a host of emoji from flowers to hearts and fire.

“Sensuality is always elegant in black and white,” one fan wrote.

“Mine! Chapped af,” another chimed in, referencing her dry lips question, while yet another contributed, “Yes mine are bleeding.”

Lottie celebrated her 21st birthday on January 9 by throwing a family dinner, according to the Daily Mail. Her half-sister Kate was among those who attended the dinner at La Famiglia in London on Wednesday evening, the report continued.