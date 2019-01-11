Candice Swanepoel Goes Topless In Revealing Instagram Post

Despite having given birth just a few months ago, Candice Swanepoel is looking better than ever. On Friday, the South African model took to her Instagram Stories to share two revealing snaps of herself sans top, showing off her incredible post-baby figure.

In one of the photos, the 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model is featured completely topless against a blue backdrop. The model appears to have been moving when the photo was shot, causing it to be a bit blurry, which gives the photo an artsy effect. Swanepoel’s blonde hair is falling onto her face and is swishing around her — as if she’d just flipped it for the photo. She has her side to the camera, using her right arm to cover her chest while having the other hand over the arm, hugging herself.

The next photo sees the model with her back to the camera, rocking barely-there satin shorts that put her booty on full display. Similarly to the first post, the black and white photo has an artistic quality to it. The model continues to hug herself, offering her bare back to the camera. Swanepoel’s hair is once again blurry in this shot, suggesting she’d been moving while the image was captured.

This isn’t the first time that Swanepoel shared a topless — yet artsy — photo of herself. As recently as December 22, the model took to the popular social media platform to post a black and white photo of herself, covering her breasts with her hands.

The post, which she shared with her 13.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 265,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments in relatively short order. As per usual, users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to gush over her beauty and her looks.

“The most beautiful woman alive,” one fan wrote.

“This is natural beauty!!! Admiration from me!!! Black and withe photo beautiful for this. Perfect body!!!” another one chimed in.

Swanepoel gave birth to baby Ariel in June. The baby boy is her second child, both of whom she shares with the Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli. As the Daily Mail pointed out, the two have reportedly split up in November, five months after the birth of their second child. The two met in Paris in 2005, when she was 17 and he was 23. However, it is unclear whether the two have in fact broken up — or if they are just taking a bit of a break.