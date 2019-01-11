Bella Hadid Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging See-Through Dress In Latest Instagram Photo

Bella Hadid is celebrating her mother’s birthday via Instagram. On Friday, the 22-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a snap of herself and Yolanda Hadid while rocking a completely sheer dress that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the Victoria’s Secret model is posing next to the former Dutch model and TV personality to honor her 55th birthday. Bella is rocking a sparkling see-through minidress adorned with sequins, one which features a plunging neckline that reaches down to her navel. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is wearing a chic black bodysuit, with a gold chain belt around her waist.

Bella is wearing her brown tresses up in a sophisticated high ponytail, with a strand of hair around it. She is wearing turquoise earrings that make the blue-green of her eyes stand out. Yolanda is wearing her blonde hair parted down the middle in a simple, yet elegant hairstyle. Yolanda has her hand on her daughter’s knee, and Bella has her own hand on her mother’s.

In addition to this festive shot, Bella also shared a series of other photos from her childhood to honor her mother. Bella included a lengthy message with her post, thanking Yolanda for being her idol and role model.

Besides thanking Yolanda for being her “everything,” Bella also thanked Yolanda for giving her two of her friends: her sister, Gigi, and brother, Anwar, both also models.

“Sometimes I can’t even believe you are real!! And that I am this lucky to have a mother like you,” Bella wrote in the caption.

The snap — which Bella shared with her 22.2 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 524,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments in short order. Users of the popular social media platform — and fans of the model — took to the comments section to compliment ladies’ looks, and to wish the former model a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday queen,” one user wrote in all caps for emphasis, while another added, “You guys are so sweet and the best. happy birthday Yolanda.”

As Bravo previously noted, Bella and Yolanda are extremely close in their relationship. In the same interview, Bella revealed that her mother’s specialty is spaghetti Bolognese — but that’s because that’s the only dish she cooks, Bella joked. Aside from her mother’s cooking skills, Bella said that Yolanda is her mentor, adding that she admires her mother’s work ethic the most.