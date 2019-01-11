Romee Strijd Goes Topless Under Sheer Robe On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd showed off a glamorous morning look in an Instagram post by Maxim Magazine. The photo showed her leaning against a white wall, as she went topless under a sheer robe with polka-dot and gray accents. She wore her hair down in large, loose curls as she looked straight ahead. Romee clasped her hands together in front, as she appeared to be posing by a bedroom.

Photographed by Gilles Bensimon, fans responded with lots of compliments. One person noted, “That’s a pretty good one. Actually I think your recent photos are really good. I will be waiting for your next photo.” Another added, “Stunning woman, extraordinarily simple shot but so pleasing to the eyes, kudos.”

Meanwhile, Romee’s newest posts have been geo-tagged Tokyo, Japan. She and several other well-known models including Olivia Culpo have been in the country for a job for Revolve. Her newest post shows her enthusiastically pouring Japanese green tea into a cup, except she missed the cup and admitted she spilled the tea on the couch. Another update showed her standing at a well-known intersection, the Shibuya Crossing, known for its high foot traffic. Plus, the model has been enjoying traditional sights as well, making a trip to Kyoto to admire traditional architecture.

And even after all of Romee’s accomplishments so far, she mentioned in 2017 to Elle that her highlight was her first fashion week.

“When I look back, I didn’t realize what a big deal it was. I did these shows [Louis Vuitton and Prada] and I wasn’t nervous because I wasn’t aware of what was going on. That was good for me. Once you start walking, you just focus on the end of the runway and everything else falls away.”

Since then, Strijd’s gone on to represent many of the high-end brands in fashion. Her recent posts have included promotions for Mido watches, snapshots from the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and clips of an advertisement she worked on for Sea Folly Australia.

Moreover, the model often shares photos of her daily outfits with fans, which always seem super fashionable. One such post showed Romee rocking a blue Versace sweater, while another showed her wearing an elaborate Fendi jacket with gold accents. She paired the jacket with hot pink shorts, as she looked over her left shoulder at the camera with dark sunglasses.

We’ll have to wait to see what the Revolve campaign was that Romee worked on in Japan, but hopefully, she’ll post about that in due time.