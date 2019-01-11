Martha Hunt Shares Nude Bathtub Photo On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt shared a new photo on Instagram today, one showing her sitting in a bathtub and posing with her back to the camera. She looked over her right shoulder and propped her right elbow on the ledge of the tub. She smiled faintly as she sported pink lipstick, and not much makeup other than that. Her hair was up in a high, messy bun as she showed off two rings on her hand. Fans commented, “beautiful,” “LOVE,” and “Gorgeous.”

Hunt’s recent updates are less risque, with her second-newest post showing her smiling with a couple of friends to commemorate someone’s birthday. And prior to that, Martha was seen lounging in a wooden rocking chair — with a dog in her lap — as she wore a green three-quarter length dress and knee-high brown boots.

It looks like the model was able to enjoy some downtime over the holidays, which was probably very helpful in recharging after a long and busy year. Martha’s latest engagements included attending the Fashion Awards 2018 — which was held in partnership with Swarvoski in mid-December — along with the highly-anticipated Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City. Martha rocked several outfits, including a simple black sports bra and matching bottoms with a giant super-hero inspired cape — plus an all-pink outfit with feathery wings and accents.

Hunt previously spoke about what it’s like to be a Victoria’s Secret angel with W Magazine, wherein she focused on the other successful people around her.

“There’s so much to be admired in high fashion, the designers work so hard. What I love about Victoria’s Secret is that they represent strong, confident and empowered women. And as a model, I’ve always seen that as the ultimate goal.”

And strangely enough, one of her reasons for getting into modeling came from an unexpected source. She noted that, “I even had my appendix taken out, and the surgeon said to my parents, ‘She should try modeling!’ At that point we were like ‘Okay, maybe we could try it.'”

Obviously her surgeon was on to something. Martha has since made her mark in the competitive modeling world, with her induction as a Victoria’s Secret angel putting her squarely in the driver’s seat. She’s also garnered over 3.3 million followers on Instagram, many of whom follow her updates religiously. So far, it looks like she’s starting 2019 off with a bang, and fans can likely expect more sneak peeks into her modeling gigs in the near future.