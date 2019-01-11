Ariana Grande Strips Down To Pink Lace Lingerie In Sexy New Instagram Photo

Ariana Grande is the absolute queen of social media promotion, and the star is now gearing up for the release of her new single “7 Rings.”

The 25-year-old has been teasing the new tune since its title was a license plate in her “Thank U, Next” music video, but it now has an official release date — and also its own album art. And as part of her online promotional tactics, Ariana dropped a sexy new picture on Instagram, one which shows her stripping down to her pink lingerie while flanked by two of her besties, singer Victoria Monet and childhood pal Alexa Luria Both of her girlfriends rock equally sensual outfits.

The Dangerous Woman singer is seen posing with her body turned sideways to the camera while wearing a lace bra, which she paired with a faux-fur pink jacket. Ariana sends a sultry glance at the camera as her long brown locks are styled into her signature ponytail, which cascades down her back. To her right side is Victoria, posing in a ’90s-style shiny see-through crop top and pink pants — along with a dark pink jacket, vintage pink sunglasses, a black hair-band and a pair of golden statement earrings.

To Ariana’s right side is Alexa, donning a sexy pink bralette and high-waisted pink pants. She also wears a body chain that runs down her torso, and holds a chic pink coat. Both Victoria and Alexa smile at the camera as the three of them pose in a pink-themed room — a setting which will likely be part of the music video for the song.

In the caption, Ariana added three ring emojis, in reference to the backstory behind her upcoming tune. In an interview with Billboard, the pop star explained that she once got tipsy at Tiffany’s after having a rough day — and ended up buying her six best friends, and herself, matching engagement rings.

“Me and my friends went to Tiffany’s together, just because we needed some retail therapy. You know how when you’re waiting at Tiffany’s they give you lots of champagne? They got us very tipsy, so we bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio I gave everybody a friendship ring,” she said.

“That’s why we have these, and that’s where the song idea came from.”

On Twitter, she listed all of the friends who were gifted rings (“me, vic, courtney, alexa, tayla, njomza, kaydence”), and revealed that she later bought her mother and grandmother the same rings after she finished the new song. “7 Rings” drops on Friday, January 18.