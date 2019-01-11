Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo With John And Luna Swimming With Stingrays: ‘I Miss My Sea Puppies’

Chrissy Teigen sure knows how to do vacation right.

Earlier today, the mother of two delighted her Instagram followers by sharing yet another photo from what appears to have been an amazing and tropical getaway. In the photo posted to her account, Teigen makes a splash in the water along with her husband John Legend and their daughter Luna.

The sweet snapshot shows Teigen surrounded by two Stingrays. One of the little creatures sits on Teigen’s back while Chrissy holds another in her hands. Legend stands on the other side of one of the Stingrays and reaches his hand out to touch it while he holds daughter Luna on top of his shoulders with a huge smile on her face. The image has already earned Teigen a lot of attention with over 286,000 likes in addition to 840-plus comments.

Many fans commented on the photo to say how adorable they think that Chrissy and her little family is while countless others took to the photo to comment on how fun the vacation appears to be.

“What a fun memory for you guys to make together.”

“I did this in Cayman islands….wonderful experience!!! Love your pic…precious,” another commented.

“Omg….Luna is adorable,” one more wrote.

Even actress Mindy Kaling commented on the photo, joking around with her friend.

“I KNEW IT WAS AN AD FOR STINGRAYS,” she wrote.

Of course, there were a few other fans who recalled that the late Steve Irwin was killed by a stingray and told the model to be careful.

“Am i the only one terrified? Steve Irwin,” one commented.

As fans of the model know, Teigen has been sharing a lot of photos from her vacation with her 22 million-plus Instagram followers. And as the Inquisitr recently shared, Teigen returned home from her beautiful getaway but still gave fans a little something to talk about as she showed off her modeling skills in a plain white bath towel.

Per usual, Teigen wears her long, dark locks loose and wavy as she sits on the floor and lets her daughter play with her hair. Once again, little Luna looks as cute as can be as she rocks a big blue princess dress that looks like it could be from one of the Disney princesses.

Unfortunately, Teigen never revealed to fans where she and her family were at during their gorgeous getaway but one thing is for sure — the family of four appeared to have a blast.