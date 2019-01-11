Giuliani Says Donald Trump’s Legal Team Should Be Allowed To ‘Correct’ Final Mueller Report

Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani told the Hill on Thursday that the president’s legal team should have the ability to “correct” Robert Mueller’s findings before they are released to the public. While Giuliani has claimed in the past that Trump and his team have the right to review the final report, it is the most extreme stance that the former governor of New York has taken in regards to the Russia investigation.

As rumors and clues begin to indicate that Mueller’s 20-month-long investigation could be concluded within the next few months, Giuliani and the rest of Trump’s legal team are preparing their strategy for damage control.

“As a matter of fairness, they should show it to you — so we can correct it if they’re wrong,” said Giuliani. “They’re not God, after all. They could be wrong.”

Prior to this most recent statement, some people expected the White House counsel to attempt to block parts of the final Mueller report on the grounds that it violated executive privilege, a murky tactic that would likely ultimately fail, but could prove to be an effective stalling tactic, per a previous Inquisitr report.

“We will look at it and see if the president thinks there is a valid claim and if there is, do we want to make it. We reserve the right. We don’t know if we have to, but we haven’t waived it,” Giuliani said on claiming executive privilege last week.

Giuliani has been increasingly impatient with the length of the investigation. While speaking with the Hill, he told the interviewer that “someone should write an editorial” about the fact that the most important factor is whether Mueller “puts up or shuts up.”

I am looking forward to 2019 so we can end the Mueller Witch Hunt before he starts his unpaid traffic ticket investigation. Happy 2019 to all. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 1, 2019

As the investigation grinds on, there have been reports, including one from NBC, that the White House has strengthened its legal team, adding 17 lawyers in anticipation of the results of the Mueller report. New White House Counsel Pat Cipollone is apparently tasked with strategizing how to approach the question of executive privilege.

If the president does opt to exercise that power, it will ultimately be up to the attorney general to decide what information Congress and the public has access to.

Next week, Trump’s nominee for attorney general William Barr will enter confirmation hearings. Barr has been particularly critical of the Mueller investigation.

Giuliani also spoke about Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney who was recently sentenced to three years in prison for crimes related to silencing women during the 2016 election. He sarcastically responded to the Hill when asked about Cohen’s decision to testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee next month, saying “big deal!”