Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Doctors Confirm ‘No Further Evidence’ Of Cancer Remains, Say No More Treatment Needed

An update on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s health has been released and it brings good news for her fans. Ginsburg underwent surgery recently after doctors found cancerous growths on her left lung. While the justice will miss court arguments next week, her recovery is said to be “on track.”

The Associated Press details that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will require no further treatments related to the lung cancer at this point. Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg shares that Ginsburg’s doctors have confirmed that the initial evaluation detailing there was no evidence of remaining cancer stands.

As CNN notes, Ginsburg underwent surgery last month to remove two cancerous nodules that were found on her lungs. The post-surgery evaluation by her doctors revealed that there was no evidence of remaining cancer. Now, Ginsburg’s doctors confirm that the determination of no remaining cancer being found remains in place.

Unfortunately, Ginsburg is expected to work from home for a while yet. She has been reading briefs from her home and that is expected to continue as she recovers. The arguments that she missed this week are the first she has missed since becoming a justice in 1993.

The Inquisitr shared earlier this week that Ginsburg had been spotted for the first time since her surgery. She was outside her Washington, D.C. apartment and was seen getting into a car. Reports detail that she had been in a wheelchair and was helped into the waiting car from the wheelchair.

Ginsburg has battled cancer twice before. She had pancreatic cancer in 2009 as well as colon cancer in 1999. During both of those experiences, she managed to keep working without missing a single day.

In this current situation, the lung cancer was said to have been discovered at a very early stage. The cancer was actually found by chance after Ginsburg fell and broke several ribs. While statistics show that lung cancer can be very difficult to beat, finding it early and being able to have surgery to remove it makes a significant difference.

While Ginsburg clearly has every intention of returning to work as soon as she can, it seems the Trump administration is quietly working on a shortlist of potential replacement nominees. The Inquisitr shared that the White House is expecting a big battle if this were to come about soon, but they are looking into different people now so they aren’t potentially caught flat-footed down the road.

It is great news for those who love Ruth Bader Ginsburg that her doctors feel confident that she is recovering as expected and that she does not need any further treatments. Getting confirmation that there is no further evidence of disease is a welcome statement and everybody will be anxious to see her return to the Supreme Court as soon as she can.